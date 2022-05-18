NBC Drama Pilot ‘Found’ Casts Kelli Williams (EXCLUSIVE)

The NBC drama pilot “Found” has cast Kelli Williams, Variety has learned exclusively.

Williams joins previously announced series lead Shanola Hampton in the project along with fellow cast member Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

The show is built around the fact that, in any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about. Public relations specialist Gabi Mosley (Hampton) — who was once herself one of those forgotten ones — and her crisis management team now make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. But unbeknownst to anyone, this everyday hero is hiding a chilling secret of her own.

Williams will star in the pilot as Margaret Reed. A keen observer of human behavior, Margaret is a crisis manager at Mosley and Associates, and the mother figure to her whole team of associates. Her son was kidnapped at age 5 and never found.

Williams is best known for her starring role in the ABC legal drama “The Practice,” on which she played Lindsay Dole throughout the show’s eight-season run. She has since starred in series like “Lie to Me” at Fox, “Army Wives” at Lifetime, and “The Fosters” at Freeform. Other recent TV roles for Williams include “Coyote,” “Rosewood,” “Charmed,” and “All American.”

She is repped by Buchwald and Carrabino Management

Nkechi Okoro Carroll is the writer and executive producer on “Found,” executive producing via Rock My Soul Productions. Hampton produces in addition to starring. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden executive produce on behalf of Berlanti Productions. Lindsay Dunn of Rock My Soul also executive produces. Warner Bros. Television is the studio. Both Berlanti Productions and Rock My Soul are under overall deals at WBTV.

NBC has only announced one drama series order for the 2022-2023 season to date, which is the reboot of “Quantum Leap.” Its remaining drama pilots, including “Found,” remain in contention for midseason.