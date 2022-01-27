NBC Orders Mike Daniels Pilot Based on Dutch Series ‘A’dam – E.V.A.’

NBC has ordered an untitled drama pilot from “The Village” creator Mike Daniels, based on the award-winning Dutch series “A’dam – E.V.A.”

According to the show’s logline, it “chronicles the epic love and lives of two complete strangers whose multiple run-ins begin to defy coincidence and lead both to believe in fate. This show breaks the mold by pairing a serialized, stand-up-and-cheer romantic comedy with the wildly diverse and often unexpected human stories of anyone who finds themselves six degrees from Adam and Eva.” The Dutch series ran from 2011 to 2016 and was critically acclaimed, winning several awards for best TV series, direction and script. Teun Luijkx and Eva van de Wijdeven starred as the titular characters.

The project, which has been in development at NBC since 2019, will be produced by Universal Television in association with 6107 Productions, Inc., David Janollari Entertainment, Silver Lining Entertainment and Willy Waltz International. Daniels will both write and executive produce, in addition to David Janollari, Rob Golenberg and Alon Aranya. Robert Alberdingk Thijm and Norbert ter Hall, who directed and wrote the Dutch series, will also serve as executive producers. Chris Markey will serve as supervising producer.

Daniels’ past production credits include “The Vampire Diaries,” “Pan Am,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “Shades of Blue” and “Taken.” He most recently worked on “Bluff City Law” as a consulting producer. He was also a writer on “One Tree Hill,” and holds writing credits on “The Vampire Diaries,” “Pan Am,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “Shades of Blue,” “Taken,” “The Brave,” “The Village” and “Bluff City Law.”