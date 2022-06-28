NATPE Conference Moves From Miami to The Bahamas for 2023 Edition

The NATPE conference is relocating to The Bahamas for its 2023 edition, leaving its longtime home in Miami for a resort on the island nation about 50 miles southeast of the south Florida coast.

The National Association of Television Program Executives will hold their annual get-together in Nassau at Baha Mar Resort and Convention Center from Jan. 17-19. The move to an island cluster outside the U.S. is a swing to reinvigorate interest in the annual gathering that has seen attendance wane in recent years amid the upheaval in the broader television business. NATPE is set to mark its 60th anniversary next year.

“After many months of research and discussions with our partners we have greenlit the move to this bold new destination. Our aim is to ensure that we provide added value and new revenue opportunities to attendees across the content ecosystem,” said JP Bommel, president and CEO of NATPE.

NATPE was once defined by the largesse of major studios and independent producers that erected giant booths and large installations to sell TV shows to local TV station buyers. Now the bulk of local TV station buying is controlled by about a half-dozen large station groups and their executives. In response, NATPE is shifting its focus to providing a setting for small-group schmoozing of clients and inter-company meetings.

“With hundreds of new exhibition and activation options and over forty restaurants and entertainment venues across three hotels, Baha Mar is perfect for both business meetings and the networking that has made NATPE an industry staple for decades,” Bommel said. “But most importantly we have secured cost efficiencies and safety measures that will make this experience a great one for all. The response from our community is not only enthusiastic but outlines a clear path for sales meetings on-site with their global teams.”

NATPE said the January conference would revolve around the theme of “Content, Networking and Monetization.” The organization promised “exclusive curated meetings with buyers focusing on Drama, Unscripted, Kids and Factual programming, providing access to global distributors and producers eager to navigate the international acquisition marketplace.”

(Pictured: A panel session with top TV executives at the 2016 NATPE conference.)