‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ Reveals First Look, Harvey Keitel to Reprise His Role in Disney+ Series

She’s going to steal the Declaration of Independence. The first look at the new “Nation Treasure” Disney+ series, “Edge of History,” was shown at Comic-Con, revealing the new treasure hunter stepping into Benjamin Franklin Gates’ shoes.

The 15-second teaser offers the first glimpse at star Lisette Olivera, who plays Jess Morales, a 20-year-old Dreamer who sets off on an adventure to recover lost Pan-American treasure, unearthing shocking secrets about her family’s past in the process.

Jake Austin Walker, who was one of the stars in attendance at Ball Room 20, described the series as a “10-hour movie.”

The stars discussed the differences between the movie, which took place before the dawn of social media, and wrapped the panel with a game of who-knows-who-best among the stars and writers onstage, plus a Q&A with fans. Yes, during that conversation, executive producers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley, who wrote the original “National Treasure” movie, were asked if Nicolas Cage will be coming back for the show to reprise his leading role from the films. “We wanted him, but he is very busy,” Marianne said, with star Olivera noting she hopes “maybe” they can get him to come some day.

The series follows the two “National Treasure” films released in 2004 and 2007, which starred Cage as Ben Gates, a historian and treasure hunter who embarks on a series of dangerous quests, including — of course — stealing the Declaration of Independence.

Although Morales’ adventures are largely unconnected to the original Cage movies, Harvey Keitel will reprise his role as Peter Sadusky and Justin Bartha is set to return as Riley Poole, Ben’s best friend and computer expert sidekick, in a guest appearance. Catherine Zeta-Jones also stars in the series, along with Zuri Reed, Jordan Rodrigues, Antonio Cipriano and Lyndon Smith.

“National Treasure: Edge of History” was first announced last year, with the series being given a 10-episode order for its first season. Original film producer Jerry Bruckheimer is attached as an executive producer, along with the Wibberleys. Mira Nair also executive produces and direct the show, which is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television and ABC Signature.

In addition to the Disney+ show, a third “National Treasure” film is currently in development, with Bruckheimer producing and “Bad Boys for Life” screenwriter Chris Bremner writing the script.

Watch the teaser for the “National Treasure” series below.