‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ Sets December Premiere Date, Unveils Trailer

Disney released the first trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series “National Treasure: Edge of History” at the D23 Expo.

Based on the popular adventure movies starring Nicolas Cage, “Edge of History” centers around Jess Morales (Lisette Olivera), a 20-year-old Dreamer who sets off on an adventure to recover lost Pan-American treasure. Along the way, she unearths shocking secrets about her family’s past in the process, and becomes determined to find the treasure in order to find out who her father really is. The trailer features Jess meeting with Peter Sandusky (Harvey Keitel), an FBI agent from the original films, who gives the young treasure hunter guidance on her quest.

“This holds a clue to a treasure of utmost importance. I thought about destroying it a million times, in order to prevent it from falling into the wrong hands,” Keitel says in the trailer while presenting Olivera with a document. “Trust no one.”

The series takes place after the 2004 original movie and 2007’s “National Treasure: Book of Secrets,” and Cage is not slated to reappear as his character Ben Gates. In the first two films, Gates goes on action-packed treasure hunts, finding clues in several historical landmarks, like Mount Rushmore, the Library of Congress, Mount Vernon and the Oval Office. And yes, he manages to steal the Declaration of Independence. The first “National Treasure” grossed $347 million at the worldwide box office, and the sequel earned $459 million, two of the top movies in Cage’s career.

In addition to Keitel, Justin Bartha is set to return as Riley Poole, Ben’s friend and computer expert. The “Edge of History” cast includes Catherine Zeta-Jones, Zuri Reed, Jordan Rodrigues, Antonio Cipriano and Lyndon Smith.

Original “National Treasure” producer Jerry Bruckheimer is attached as an executive producer, along with Marianne and Cormac Wibberley, who wrote the original movie. Mira Nair also executive produces and directs the show, which is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television and ABC Signature. A third “National Treasure” film is currently in development, with Bruckheimer producing and “Bad Boys for Life” screenwriter Chris Bremner writing the script.

“Edge of History” will debut Dec. 14 with its first two episodes. Watch the trailer below.