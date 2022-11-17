‘Insecure’ Alum Natasha Rothwell to Write and Star in Hulu Comedy ‘How to Die Alone’

Onyx Collective has greenlit “How to Die Alone,” a half-hour Hulu comedy series written by and starring Natasha Rothwell.

The eight-episode series follows Melissa (Rothwell), a fat, Black neurotic who’s never been in love. After a comical brush with death, she refuses to settle for anything less than the life she wants, catapulting her on a journey to becoming “100% that bitch” in real life by any means necessary.

Vera Santamaria (“Pen15,” “Bojack Horseman,” “Orange is the New Black”) co-showruns “How to Die Alone” with Rothwell, and both serve as executive producers along with Desiree Akhavan (“The Bisexual,” “The Miseducation of Cameron Post”). The project comes from Rothwell’s overall deal with ABC Signature and Onyx Collective via her Big Hattie Productions banner.

Rothwell is best known for starring as Issa’s (Issa Rae) close friend Kelli in HBO’s “Insecure,” on which she also served as a writer and made her directorial debut. Recently, she played Belinda in Season 1 of HBO’s “The White Lotus,” which earned her a 2022 Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series. Additional acting credits include “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Bojack Horseman,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “American Dad,” and she wrote for “Saturday Night Live” for 21 episodes from 2014 to 2015. Up next, Rothwell will appear in the Warner Bros. film “Wonka” and Disney’s animated film “Wish.”

Rothwell is repped by Edna Cowan Management, CAA, Sechel PR and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Santamaria is repped by CAA, Glenn Cockburn and Conrad Sun with Meridian Artists and Morris Yorn.