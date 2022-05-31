Natasha Lyonne, Rian Johnson Peacock Series ‘Poker Face’ Casts ‘The Tourist’ Star Danielle Macdonald (EXCLUSIVE)

Danielle Macdonald has been cast in the Natasha Lyonne-led Peacock series “Poker Face,” which hails from creator Rian Johnson.

Macdonald is the latest addition to the growing cast. In addition to Lyonne, previously announced cast members include Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Benjamin Bratt, Stephanie Hsu, and David Castañeda. Plot and character details for the series are being kept largely under wraps, though sources say the show will follow a procedural format and see Lyonne’s character working to solve different murders in each episode.

Macdonald broke out in her starring role in the 2017 film “Patti Cake$,” in which she played the title role. She has since gone on to star in films like “Lady Bird,” “Bird Box,” “Dumplin’,” and “French Exit.” She most recently appeared in the BBC One/HBO Max series “The Tourist” as Helen, while her past TV roles include “American Horror Story: Roanoke,” “Unbelievable,” and “2 Broke Girls.”

“Poker Face” received a 10-episode order at Peacock in March 2021. Johnson created the series and executive produces via T-Street Productions. Lyonne executive produces under the Animal Pictures banner in addition to starring, with Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens of Animal Pictures co-executive producing. Nora and Lilla Zuckerman serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue of T-Street also executive produce. MRC Television will produce. MRC is a minority investor in T-Street, with a first-look deal across both film and television.