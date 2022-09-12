Natasha Lyonne, Rian Johnson Peacock Series ‘Poker Face’ Adds Brandon Micheal Hall, Colton Ryan, Megan Suri (EXCLUSIVE)

Natasha Lyonne’s upcoming Peacock detective series “Poker Face” has added three new cast members, Variety has learned exclusively.

Brandon Michael Hall (“God Friended Me,” “Search Party”), Colton Ryan (“The Girl From Plainville,” “Dear Evan Hansen”), and Megan Suri (“Never Have I Ever,” “The Pisasch”) have all been cast in the show. As with past casting announcements for “Poker Face,” details on their characters are being kept under wraps.

Hall is repped by Gersh, Viewpoint, and Felker Toczek. Ryan is repped by Gersh and Echo Lake Entertainment. Suri is repped by Entertainment 360.

Sources say the show will follow a procedural format and see Lyonne’s character working to solve different murders in each episode. Hall, Ryan, and Suri are the latest additions to the expansive cast for the series, which also included actors like: Adrien Brody, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Lil Rel Howery, Luis Guzmán, Niall Cunningham, Nick Nolte, Ron Perlman, Stephanie Hsu, and many more.

“Poker Face” received a 10-episode order at Peacock in March 2021. Johnson created the series and executive produces via T-Street Productions. Lyonne executive produces under the Animal Pictures banner in addition to starring, with Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens of Animal Pictures co-executive producing. Nora and Lilla Zuckerman serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue of T-Street also executive produce. MRC Television will produce. MRC is a minority investor in T-Street, with a first-look deal across both film and television.