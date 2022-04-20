Natasha Lyonne, Rian Johnson Peacock Series ‘Poker Face’ Casts Benjamin Bratt (EXCLUSIVE)

Benjamin Bratt has been cast in the Natasha Lyonne-led Peacock series “Poker Face,” which hails from creator Rian Johnson.

Variety has learned exclusively that Bratt is the latest addition to the rapidly expanding cast. Another recently announced cast members include Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Stephanie Hsu, and David Castañeda. Plot and character details for the series are being kept largely under wraps, though sources say the show will follow a procedural format and see Lyonne’s character working to solve different murders in each episode.

Bratt most recently appeared opposite Rosario Dawson in the HBO Max limited series “DMZ,” which debuted in March on the streamer. He also previously starred in the Fox music drama “Star” from Lee Daniels. His other TV roles include “Law & Order,” “24: Live Another Day,” “Private Practice,” “The Cleaner,” and multiple appearances on “Modern Family.” In film, Bratt is known for starring in features like “Piñero,” “Traffic,” “The River Wild,” “Shot Caller,” and “Doctor Strange.” He just wrapped filming on the feature “Dead for a Dollar” from Walter Hill, starring opposite Willem Dafoe and Christoph Waltz.

He is repped by ICM, Circle of Confusion, Viewpoint and Myman Greenspan.

“Poker Face” received a 10-episode order at Peacock in March 2021. Johnson created the series and executive produces via T-Street Productions. Lyonne executive produces under the Animal Pictures banner in addition to starring, with Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens of Animal Pictures co-executive producing. Nora and Lilla Zuckerman serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue of T-Street also executive produce. MRC Television will produce. MRC is a minority investor in T-Street, with a first-look deal across both film and television.