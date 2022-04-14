Natasha Lyonne, Rian Johnson Peacock Series ‘Poker Face’ Casts Stephanie Hsu

“Everything, Everywhere All at Once” star Stephanie Hsu has joined Natasha Lyonne in “Poker Face,” the Peacock series created by Rian Johnson.

Hsu is the latest casting to be announced for the series. Variety exclusively reported that Joseph Gordon-Levitt is also set to appear on the show.

Plot details for the series are being kept largely under wraps, though sources say the show will follow a procedural format and see Lyonne’s character working to solve different murders in each episode. Details on the character Hsu will play are also being kept under wraps.

Hsu was most recently seen in the critically-acclaimed feature “Everything, Everywhere All at Once” opposite Michelle Yeoh. She also plays Mei in the popular Amazon series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which debuted its fourth season earlier this year. Her other TV roles include the Hulu series “The Path” and she will next be seen in untitled Adele Lim comedy feature currently in the works at Lionsgate.

“Poker Face” received a 10-episode order at Peacock in March 2021. Johnson created the series and executive produces via T-Street Productions. Lyonne executive produces under the Animal Pictures banner in addition to starring, with Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens of Animal Pictures co-executive producing. Nora and Lilla Zuckerman serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue of T-Street also executive produce. MRC Television will produce. MRC is a minority investor in T-Street, with a first-look deal across both film and television.