Natasha Henstridge Cast in ‘Charmed’ at CW (EXCLUSIVE)

Natasha Henstridge is joining The CW’s “Charmed” in a recurring role, Variety has learned exclusively.

Henstridge will appear as Diana. Described as confident, strong, and wry-witted, Diana is another Whitelighter, when it was believed that Harry (Rupert Evans) was the only one left. Diana seeks Harry out in the hopes that he can help her escape from a bizarre, magical predicament in which she finds herself.

Henstridge currently stars in the CBC legal drama “Diggstown,” which is coming back for a fourth and final season. Her work on the show earned her a Canadian Screen Award for best supporting actress. Henstridge is also known for her film roles, breaking out when she starred in the “Species” franchise. Her other film roles include both “The Whole Nine Yards” and its sequel “The Whole Ten Yards,” “Ghosts of Mars,” “Let the Game Begin,” and “The Bronx Bull.”

She is repped by Buchwald and Atlas Artists.

“Charmed” is currently airing its fourth season at The CW. Based on the original series of the same name, the new show stars Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, Lucy Barrett, Evans, and Jordan Donica. Jeffrey Lieber, Nicki Renna, Joey Falco, Kevin Dowling, Jennie Snyder Urman, Ben Silverman, Brad Silberling, Howard Owens, Liz Kruger, and Craig Shapiro all serve as executive producers. It is produced by CBS Studios in association with Propagate Content.

Earlier this week, The CW announced seven early series renewals, with “Riverdale,” “Walker,” and “The Flash” being among the shows picked up for new seasons. “Charmed” was not part of that announcement, but the network is expected to announce more renewals going into the broadcast upfronts in May.