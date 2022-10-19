‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 Casts Natalie Morales (EXCLUSIVE)

Natalie Morales has been cast in Season 3 of “The Morning Show,” Variety has learned exclusively.

She will recur as Kate Danton, Stella’s (Greta Lee) best friend from Stanford where they were part of a start-up incubator run by Paul Marks (Jon Hamm).

Morales is the latest addition to the Apple TV Plus drama’s expanding Season 3 cast, with other recently announced stars including Hamm, Nicole Beharie, Tig Notaro and Stephen Fry, as well as Julianna Marguiles who will reprise her Season 2 role. The series is led by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, with other stars including Lee, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin, Marcia Gay Harden, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian and Valeria Golino.

On screen, Morales is known for appearing in series including Netflix’s “Dead to Me” and “Santa Clarita Diet,” NBC’s “Abby’s” and USA Network’s “White Collar.” She is also a filmmaker, having co-written, directed and starred in the 2021 film “Language Lessons” opposite co-writer Duplass and also directing the 2021 film “Plan B.” Up next, she’ll appear in the films “I’m Totally Fine” and “No Hard Feelings.”

Morales is repped by CAA; Vincent Nastri at Bleeker Street Entertainment; Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson and Christopher; and Sechel PR.

Season 2 of “The Morning Show” found the team behind the morning news emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley’s (Witherspoon) on-air exposure of the UBA network’s toxic work environment. With their jobs in flux and the COVID-19 pandemic descending, they learn to navigate the chasm between who we present as and who we really are.

“The Morning Show” is executive produced by Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter via Hello Sunshine, Aniston and Kristin Hahn via Echo Films, Michael Ellenberg via Media Res, Charlotte Stoudt via her overall deal with Apple TV+ and Mimi Leder, who also directs. Stoudt also serves as the showrunner for Season 3, which is currently in production.