Natalie Morales Joins CBS News

Long-time followers of Natalie Morale no doubt remember her stints on NBC News’ “Today” and “Dateline.” Going forward, they will have to look for her instead on CBS News’ “CBS Mornings” and “48 Hours.”

Morales will take up new duties as a correspondent for CBS News, all the while keeping her role as the moderator of CBS’ daytime roundtable, “The Talk.” She joined CBS in 2021 after a 22-year stint at NBC News.

“Natalie is one of the best in the business and a welcome addition to CBS News,” said Neeraj Khemlani, co-president of CBS’ news and stations unit, in a prepared statement. “She has excelled at the highest levels — from network morning shows to longform storytelling — and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have her on our team. She will be doing stories for ’48 Hours’, ‘CBS Mornings,’ ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ and others. She knows how to get to the heart of a tough story with compassion and grace.”

Under Khemlani, CBS News has hired a number of outside correspondents despite the venerable unit’s famously insular culture. In recent months, CBS News has also lured former Washington Post correspondent Robert Costa and Scott MacFarlane, a veteran of Washington coverage.

“It’s a privilege to contribute to the CBS News programs and I’m hoping to tell the stories that matter and to talk about issues many of us face,” said Morales, in a statement. “‘48 Hours’ pioneered true crime television and I’m looking forward to working with the great team of producers and correspondents to bring the best stories to CBS viewers on Saturday nights.”

Morales has proven a durable TV-news figure. She left “Today” in 2016 after working as the show’s news anchor, West Coast correspondent and co-host of its third hour. She also logged a stint as host of the long-running entertainment-news program “Access.” She joined “Today” in 2006 as a national correspondent, reporting for all of NBC News’ platforms including “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt” and MSNBC.