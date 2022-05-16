Nat Geo Greenlights New Slate of Unscripted Series Featuring Derek Hough, Kristen Kish and Jeff Jenkins

The world is Nat Geo’s playground with the network’s newly announced slate of unscripted content.

Ahead of Disney’s upfront presentation on Tuesday in New York City, National Geographic on Monday announced a new slate of six personality-driven series aimed to showcase various aspects of culture from around the world. The new shows will feature notable personalities Derek Hough, Kristen Kish, Jeff Jenkins, Indy Srinath and Christian Cooper — as well as high school competitors of a global science fair competition.

Renowned dancer Derek Hough will guide viewers around the world on an exploration of dance history and trends in the new show “Dance the World With Derek Hough.” In each episode, Hough will team up with a celebrity guest to embark on a journey to uncover the global cultural traditions that shape dance. Grant Kahler is executive producer and showrunner on the series. For National Geographic, Betsy Forhan is executive producer, Charlie Parsons is vice president of development, and Alan Eyres is senior vice president of production and development.

“Restaurants at the End of the World” follows chef Kristen Kish as she travels the world in search of the people, places, culture and traditions behind the world’s most remote restaurants. From local purveyors, farmers and herders to kitchen crew, managers and chefs, Kish goes behind the scenes to meet the people and hear the stories behind the food at some of the most isolated locations on earth. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell and Jeremy Simmons are executive producers for World of Wonder. For Cinetic, Ross Fremer, Brian Oakes and Christine O’Malley are executive producers. Forhan, Parsons and Elyres serve in the same roles for this project as they do for “Dance the World.”

An untitled Jeff Jenkins project from Hit+Run is also slated to come to Nat Geo. Travel blogger and influencer Jeff Jenkins will lead viewers on a one week epic adventure that would scare most people. Guided by his philosophy that “life begins where your comfort zone ends,” the show aims to capture the beauty that comes from the scariest moments. Rob Shaftel and Jon Kroll are executive producers for Hit+Run. For National Geographic, Sean D. Johnson is executive producer, Bengt Anderson is vice president of production, and Alan Eyres is senior vice president of production and development.

“Farming is Life,” which stars urban gardener and influencer Indy Srinath, showcases aspiring farmers hoping to make their dreams a reality. In a tour across North America, Srinath helps aqua, rooftop, indoor, homestead, suburban and foraging farmers who are at a breaking point. The series is produced by Nobody’s Hero and ITV America with executive producers Jonty Nash, Christopher Potts, Sarah Howell and Bill Pruitt. For National Geographic, Drew Jones is executive producer, and Janet Vissering is senior vice president of development and production.

Life-long bird watcher Christian Cooper guides viewers into the world of birds in the new series “Extraordinary Birder” from Lucky 8. Ranging from locations such as Alaska, Puerto Rico or Manhattan, the show aims to showcase the remarkable world in the sky. George Kralovansky, Irfan Rahman, Kimberly Woodard, Jon Kroll and Doug Veith are executive producers for Lucky 8. For National Geographic, Pam Caragol is executive producer, and Janet Vissering is senior vice president of development and production.

Meanwhile, spinning off of the doc “Science Fair” is “Science Fair: The Series,” is set to follow the ups and downs of brilliant young innovators, engineers and scientists as they try to reach the International Science and Engineering Fair. The docuseries is inspired by and comes from the creators behind the Sundance Festival favorite and SXSW Audience Award-winning documentary “Science Fair.” For Muck Media, Cristina Costantini, Darren Foster, Jeffrey Plunkett and Meri Haitkin are executive producers. Chris Kugelman is executive producer, Kevin Mohs is vice president of production, and Alan Eyres is senior vice president of production and development for National Geographic.

All of these series will premiere on one of National Geographic’s linear channels or on Disney+. Eventually, all will find a permanent home on Disney+ under the National Geographic brand tile.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with this exciting new ensemble of National Geographic storytellers, sharing their captivating journeys with fans all around the world,” said National Geographic Content President Courteney Monroe. “Whether its exploring Derek’s passion for dance on a global scale, traveling with Kristin on culinary adventures in remote locales or simply being awed by the infectious enthusiasm of our Science Fair kids, all of these new shows represent the very best of National Geographic and our desire to ignite people’s curiosity in our world.”