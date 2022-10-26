Nasim Pedrad’s ‘Chad’ Picked Up By Roku After Cancellation at TBS

Earlier this year, Nasim Pedrad’s “Chad” was canceled by TBS just hours before the already completed second season was set to air. Now, the series has been picked up by the Roku Channel, with a release date for Season 2 yet to be announced.

“Chad” follows an Iranian-American teenage boy (played by series creator Pedrad, a 40-year-old woman) through high school. Jake Ryan, Paul Chahidi, Saba Homayoon, Ella Mika, Alexa Loo, Thomas Barbusca and Sara Malal Rowe also star. Along with Pedrad, Obst and Searle, Rob Rossell serves as executive producer and co-developed the series.

Along with airing Season 2 exclusively, Roku has picked up non-exclusive rights to stream Season 1.

“On behalf of myself and the incredible team that put such hard work and passion into creating ‘Chad,’ I’m thrilled to share that the second season of this story will be told on its new home, the Roku Channel,’ Pedrad said in a statement. “So much of my heart is infused in this show. While I feel conflicted celebrating anything right now as the people of my homeland are in the midst of a revolution against an oppressive regime, I’m grateful to have a platform where I can talk about it. I’m grateful to be part of a diaspora of Iranians, all from various sectors, utilizing their reach and resources to help amplify the voices of the Iranian people. And I’m especially grateful to be promoting a show that portrays an Iranian American family from a place of humor, humanity, and empathy — something I had longed for growing up.”

“The unwavering support and enthusiasm of the Roku Originals team has been incredible,” Pedrad continued. “I really look forward to working with them and I can’t wait to finally share this season with our loyal fans.”

Added Colin Davis, head of scripted originals at Roku: “The Roku Channel is committed to championing creativity and fostering great storytelling. ‘Chad’ is a story years-in-the-making that deserved to be told. We’re thrilled to be partnering closely with Nasim and her team to bring the next chapter of this exceptional series both to existing fans, as well as sharing it for the first time with new audiences, on the Roku Channel.”