‘Naomi’ Canceled After One Season at CW

“Naomi” has been canceled after one season at The CW, Variety has learned.

The DC series debuted its one and only season back in January. It is the latest DC project to get the ax at The CW following the cancellations of “Batwoman” and “Legends of Tomorrow.” The only remaining DC shows on The CW are “The Flash,” “Superman & Lois,” and “Stargirl.” “The Flash” was renewed for a ninth season back in March, while “Stargirl” is waiting to debut its third season later this year. “Superman & Lois” was renewed for a third season in March.

In the series, when a supernatural event shakes her hometown of Port Oswego to the core, Naomi (Kaci Walfall) sets out to uncover its origins, with a little help from her fiercely loyal best friend Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones). She also has the support of her adoptive, doting parents; veteran military officer Greg (Barry Watson) and linguistics teacher Jennifer (Mouzam Makkar). After an encounter with Zumbado (Cranston Johnson), the mysterious owner of a used car lot, leaves her shaken, Naomi turns to tattoo parlor owner Dee (Alexander Wraith), who becomes her reluctant mentor.

The series also starred Daniel Puig, Aidan Gemme, Will Meyers, and Camila Moreno. The character Naomi originally debuted in her own standalone comic book series in 2019, which was co-written by Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker. It was illustrated by Jamal Campbell.

Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship co-wrote “Naomi” and executive produced along with by Paul Garnes of ARRAY Filmworks. Amanda Marsalis directed and co-executive produced the pilot episode. The series is produced by ARRAY Filmworks in association with Warner Bros. Television.