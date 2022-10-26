‘Nancy Drew’ to End With Season 4 at the CW

The upcoming fourth season of the CW’s “Nancy Drew” series will be its last. A premiere date has yet to be announced.

The teen mystery drama premiered in 2019 and follows Nancy (Kennedy McMann) as she solves mysteries — both earthbound and supernatural — in her haunted hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon and Riley Smith also star.

Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor serve showrunners, and executive produce alongside Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, Lis Rowinski, Alex Taub, Larry Teng and S. Lily Hui. CBS Studios produces in association with Schwartz and Savage’s Fake Empire.

“We are so honored and proud to have brought Nancy Drew’s iconic determination, individuality and resilience to life in a years-long collaboration with incredible creative talents in front of the camera, behind the scenes and among our studio and network partners,” said Landau and Taylor said in a statement.

“Our hearts are full of gratitude, knowing that we are able to bring this chapter to a close with intentionality, inclusivity and kindness — and of course with plenty of sleuthing twists, supernatural scares and star-crossed romance along the way,” the showrunners continued. “We are especially indebted to our wonderful fan community, whose connection with our themes and stories has meant the world to us. Season 4 will be a worthy and resonant payoff for their continued love and support.”

Added McMann, “It has been the greatest pleasure to begin my career as one small part of Nancy Drew’s endless legacy. What a privilege to walk in her shoes for as long as I have, to be inspired by her and to grow with her. I wish our incredible fans could feel the heart and passion of our crew that has been ever-present on and off screen, day in and day out since the very beginning. You are every bit a part of this incredible show as we are. Thank you, thank you, thank you for every ounce of passion and kindness you have shared with me and with each other.”

The CW’s version is the third TV adaptation of the long-running book series of the same name, which is written by several authors under the collective pen name Carolyn Keene.