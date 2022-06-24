Nahnatchka Khan, Sally Bradford McKenna to Develop Comedy Series ‘Laid’ at Peacock

Peacock is developing an American adaptation of the Australian comedy series “Laid” with Nahnatchka Khan and Sally Bradford McKenna.

Khan and Bradford McKenna will serve as writers and executive producers on the project. It follows a woman who finds out her former lovers are dying in unusual ways. In investigating their deaths, she must come to terms with her complicated past.

Khan executive produces the show via Fierce Baby Productions along with Jennifer Carreras. John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment also executive produce along with Liz Watts, Marieke Hardy and Kirsty Fisher of Porchlight Films. Hardy and Fisher co-created the original series, with Watts producing. All3Media International will also produce. Universal Television is the studio. Fierce Baby is currently under a TV overall deal at UTV, as is Davis Entertainment.

The original “Laid” aired on Australia’s ABC1 from 2011-2012. It aired two seasons and 12 episodes. The show starred Alison Bell, Celia Pacquola, Toby Truslove, Abe Forsythe, Graeme Blundell, and Damon Herriman.

Khan is currently the co-showrunner on the NBC comedy series “Young Rock” alongside Jeff Chiang, with whom she also co-created the show. She is also known for her work as creator and showrunner on shows like “Fresh Off the Boat” and “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23.”

She is repped by WME and attorney Marc Rindner.

Bradford McKenna previously worked with Khan on “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23.” Her other credits include “Will & Grace,” “Ghosted,” “Son of Zorn,” and “The Goldbergs.”

She is repped by UTA, 3Arts, and Hirsch Wallerstein.