NAACP Image Awards to Take Place in February on BET (TV News Roundup)

The 54th annual NAACP Image Awards has unveiled its calendar of events, leading to a live broadcast from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., on Feb. 25, 2023. The ceremony will air live at 8 p.m. ET on BET.

The 54th NAACP Image Awards will feature three new categories within motion picture, television and streaming categories, including outstanding hairstyling, outstanding make-up and outstanding costume design. Nominees will be announced on Jan. 12, 2023.

“Throughout the past year, we’ve witnessed Black artists showcasing our history and uplifting values of progressive change, while redefining genres and bringing our stories to the forefront of entertainment in so many innovative ways,” Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP, said in a statement. “Black voices are necessary to continually inspire audiences around the world. We’re proud to once again provide a platform that both elevates and celebrates these voices through the 54th NAACP Image Awards.”

Added BET president and CEO Scott Mills, “BET is extremely proud to continue our long-standing partnership with the NAACP and magnify their endeavors to honor the incredible contributions made by the Black community. We’re looking forward to celebrating Black excellence at next year’s Image Awards on all of our platforms, honoring those who help tell our diverse stories in powerful ways.”

The host of the 54th NAACP Image Awards has not been announced yet. Online voting opens on Jan. 12 and extends through Feb. 10.

Also in today’s TV news:

DATES

“I Hate Suzie Too” will return for a three-episode second season on Dec. 22 on HBO Max.

The British dramedy series follows Suzie Pickles (Billie Piper), a child star turned actor who dances on the reality TV competition show “Dance Crazee.” In this three-part “anti-Christmas Christmas” special, Suzie fights to regain the love of the public while handling her personal struggles.

The series is written by Lucy Prebble and co-created with Piper, while Dawn Shadforth directed the three episodes. Prebble and Piper executive produce alongside Andrea Dewsbery and Bad Wolf’s Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter.

STREAMING

Billy Crystal’s “Mr. Saturday Night: A New Musical Comedy” is streaming exclusively on BroadwayHD.

Based on the 1992 comedy film of the same name, the musical stars Crystal as Buddy Young, Jr., an outspoken comedian who has one final shot at reclaiming the spotlight while fixing his relationship with his family.

“Mr. Saturday Night: A New Musical Comedy” was filmed Aug. 31 at the Nederlander Theatre. Along with Crystal, the comedy musical features Randy Graff, David Paymer, Shoshana Bean, Chasten Harmon, Jordan Gelber, Brian Gonzales and Mylinda Hull.

PROGRAMMING

The Paley Center for Media has announced the first program selections for the 40th anniversary of PaleyFest.

The first programs confirmed include ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” and Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone.” The Paley Center will reveal the festival’s full lineup on Jan. 17.

PaleyFest will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood from March 31 through April 4, 2023.

RENEWALS

Hulu has renewed the original docuseries “The D’Amelio Show” for a 10-episode third season.

The series follows the lives of Marc, Heidi, Dixie and Charli D’Amelio, including their public relationships and private struggles. “The D’Amelio Show” is executive produced by Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of the Intellectual Property Corporation, with showrunner Sara Reddy executive producing.

CASTING

Shomari Love has joined the cast of the upcoming WE series “Kold & Windy.” The drama series follows hip-hop and drill star Malika (Sh’Kia) as she tries to create a better life for her and her son in the south side of Chicago. Love will play Dirty, one of Shelly Winter’s (Kaja Brielle) henchmen.

Love recently starred in the Saban Films thriller “Take the Night.” Other credits include “Maya and Her Lover,” “On Our Way” and guest appearances on “The Chi” and “Black Lightning.” Love is repped by Bold Management & Production and Katz Public Relations.