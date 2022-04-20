Netflix Announces Casting for Wattpad Adaptation ‘My Life With the Walter Boys’ (TV News Roundup)

Nikki Rodriguez has been cast as the lead in the upcoming drama series “My Life With the Walter Boys,” Netflix has announced.

Based on the popular Wattpad book by Ali Novak, “My Life With the Walter Boys,” the series stars Rodriguez as Jackie Howard, a 15-year old girl who loses her family in a tragic accident. She moves to Colorado to live with her mother’s old friend, who has 10 children of her own. Sarah Rafferty and Marc Blucas will play Jackie’s new guardians, veterinarian Dr. Katherine Walter and her husband rancher husband George. Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry, Connor Stanhope, Johnny Link and Corey Fogelmanis play Jackie’s new adoptive brothers. Zoë Soul and Jaylan Evans round out the main cast of the series, while Dean Petriw, Lennix James, Alix West Lefler, Alisha Newton, Ashley Tavares, Moheb Jindran, Ellie O’Brien, Mya Lowe and Gabrielle Jacinto will play recurring roles.

“My Life With the Walter Boys” is created and showrun by Melanie Halsall, who executive produces with Ed Glauser, who previously executive produced the successful film adaptations of “The Kissing Booth” trilogy. The series is produced by iGeneration Studios, the studio behind “The Kissing Booth,” and Sony Pictures Television, International Production. Production for the series has begun in Calgary, Canada.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

CLIPS

HBO has released a special recap for “Barry,” the critically-acclaimed comedy series created by Bill Hader and Alec Berg. The clip features Anthony Carrigan narrating the events of the first two seasons of the show in character as Chechen mafia boss NoHo Hank, who employs Barry (Hader) throughout the show. In addition to Hader and Carrigan, “Barry” also stars Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Henry Winkler and Sarah Burns. Season 3 premieres April 24. Watch the full clip below.

DATES

“The American Presidency with Bill Clinton” will premiere on Memorial Day, May 30, the History Channel announced. Hosted by the 42nd U.S. President Bill Clinton, the documentary series examines the history of the American presidency, with each episode tackling a different theme such as race, extremism, the struggle for rights, presidential vision, global power, and economic might. Jon Meacham, Annette Gordon Reed, Dr. Douglas Brinkley, Dr. Edna Medford Green, Dr. H.W. Brands and George Takei are interviewed over the course of the series. Clinton executive produces the series alongside showrunner Jeff Cooperman, Sharon Scott Eli Lehrer, Mary E. Donahue and Zachary G. Behr. Category 6 Media produces.

DEALS

Blue Ant Studios has inked a first-look deal with Oscar-nominated producer and director Lisa Cortés, the studio announced. Cortés will develop and produced both scripted and unscripted properties with Blue Ant Studios, across the genres of documentary, music, history, biography and narrative. The two are currently developing a docuseries based on the book “The Motherlode: The 100+ Women Who Made Hip-Hop,” by Clover Hope, in addition to projects about the Black and Indigenous women who fought in World War II and a sci-fi project by Riley S. Wilson titled “Little Apple,” about a young Harlem girl who is also a superhero. Cortés is represented by Lowell Shapiro and Mike Dill of Black Box Management and Denise J. Brown. Blue Ant Studios is represented by United Talent Agency.

DEVELOPMENT

Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis will host “Home Renovations” on The Roku Channel. The one hour reality series will see Alba and Mathis guide families through home repairs to create their dream homes. Over the course of each episode, the two hosts will also hold difficult conversations about issues in the household with the parents. Alba and Mathis also executive produce the show, alongside Michael Rotenberg, Dunia McNeily, Oly Obst and Scott Feeley. High Noon Entertainment produces the show with Mexican Spitfire and 3 Arts Entertainment.