Murray Bartlett, Diane Lane, Yara Shahidi Among Eight Cast in ‘Extrapolations’ at Apple (EXCLUSIVE)

The climate change anthology series “Extrapolations” at Apple has added eight new cast members, Variety has learned exclusively.

Murray Bartlett (“The White Lotus”), Yara Shahidi (“Grown-ish,” “Black-ish”), Diane Lane (“Unfaithful,” “Under the Tuscan Sun”), Heather Graham (“Boogie Nights,” “Wander”), Grammy Award-winner Ben Harper, Judd Hirsch (“Uncut Gems,” “The Goldbergs”), Hari Nef (“Transparent,” “You”), and Neska Rose (“Drama Club”) have all joined the series. This is the second Apple series role announced for Bartlett in recent days, as Variety exclusively reported he would also star in “Physical” Season 2.

They join previously announced cast members Meryl Streep, Matthew Rhys, Marion Cotillard, Eiza Gonzalez, Tobey Maguire, Forest Whitaker, Edward Norton, Kit Harrington, Sienna Miller, Gemma Chan, Tahar Rahim, Daveed Diggs, David Schwimmer, Adarsh Gourav, Indira Varma, Keri Russell, Cherry Jones, and Michael Gandolfini.

The eight-episode series, which is currently in production, will tell eight interconnected stories that will track the worldwide battle for our mutual survival spanning the 21st century and how changes to our planet will affect love, faith, work and family.

The series hails from writer Scott Z. Burns, who will also direct and executive produce. Michael Ellenberg executive produces via Media Res along with Lindsey Springer as well as Greg Jacobs and Dorothy Fortenberry.

Bartlett is repped by Paradigm, Anonymous Content, Relevant, and Goodman Genow. Shahidi is repped by CAA, Principal Entertainment, and attorney Ryan Nord. Lane is repped by Sugar23, WME and All Things Possible. Graham is repped by RMS Productions, Paradigm, APA and Morris Yorn Barnes. Harper is repped by WME and attorney Janine Small. Hirsch is repped by TalentWorks. Nef is repped by the Gersh, Untitled Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Rose is repped by Brave Artists Management and Innovative Artists.