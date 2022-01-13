‘White Lotus’ Alum Murray Bartlett Joins Kumail Nanjiani in Hulu Chippendales Series ‘Immigrant’

Murray Bartlett, who starred as Armond in HBO’s “The White Lotus,” will star as producer-choreographer Nick De Noia in “Immigrant,” Hulu’s upcoming limited series about Chippendales founder Somen “Steve” Banerjee.

Written, executive produced and co-showrun by Robert Siegel, the series follows Banerjee’s (Kumail Nanjiani) darkly comedic, crime-ridden journey as an Indian-American immigrant creating what became a wildly popular male revue show.

Nick De Noia is described as a charming, fast-talking New Yorker who sees himself as God’s gift to entertainment. While regularly indulging in his loves of drinking, drugs, women and men, he helped Banerjee take the Chippendales from a seedy West LA venture to the global popularity it eventually reached.

Along with leading “The White Lotus,” Bartlett has starred as Dominic Basaluzzo in HBO’s “Looking” and Michael “Mouse” Tolliver in Netflix’s “Tales of the City.” He is repped by Anonymous Content, Paradigm Talent Agency, Relevant, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Most recently, Siegel developed and wrote “Pam & Tommy,” Hulu’s upcoming limited series about the marriage, honeymoon and sex tape of Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and actress Pamela Anderson. Siegel has also written psychological drama film “The Wrestler,” Ray Kroc biopic “The Founder” and children’s animated film “Turbo.” He wrote and directed “Big Fan” and “Cruise.”

Nanjiani, Dylan Sellers, co-showrunner Jenni Konner, director Ramin Bahrani, Emily V. Gordon and writer Rajiv Joseph executive produce alongside Siegel. Mehar Sethi also serves as a writer. Jacqui Rivera co-executive produces, with Nora Silver and Annie Wyman as co-producers. 20th Television serves as the studio.