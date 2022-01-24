‘Murderville’ Trailer: Conan O’Brien, Annie Murphy and More Celebrity Guests Help Will Arnett Catch a Killer

Netflix has released the first trailer for “Murderville,” the new crime comedy series starring Will Arnett.

The series is adapted from the BAFTA award-winning BBC3 series “Murder in Successville,” which was created by Andy Brereton and Avril Spary. Arnett stars as Terry Seattle, a senior homicide detective who is paired with a different celebrity guest star to solve a murder case in every episode. The show’s twist is that the guest stars aren’t given a script, forcing them to improvise their way through the case and ultimately guess who the killer is at the end of the episode.

The trailer shows Arnett’s Seattle interacting with his guest stars, coaching them along as new developments in the absurd cases reveal themselves.

“You’re supposed to gasp,” Seattle deadpans to guest star Kumail Nanjiani after an officer declares there’s been a murder. “Weird gasp,” he mutters when Nanjiani follows his instructions.

The six-episode first season of “Murderville” will stream on Netflix starting Feb. 3. In addition to Arnett, Haneefah Wood, Lilan Bowden and Phillip Smithey round out the main cast. Season 1’s guest stars consist of Nanjiani, Annie Murphy, Conan O’Brien, Ken Jeong, Marshawn Lynch and Sharon Stone.

Krister Johnson serves as showrunner and executive producer of “Murderville.” Arnett executive produces in addition to starring. Marc Forman, Jonathan Stern, Peter Principato, Brian Steinberg. Tom Davis, Andy Brereton and James De Frond also executive produce. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Electric Ave, Abominable Pictures and Artists First.

Watch the full trailer below.