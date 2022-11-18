‘Murderville’ Christmas Special Set at Netflix

“Murderville” is returning to Netflix with a Christmas special.

The streamer will release a new episode of the murder mystery comedy on Dec. 15, with Will Arnett returning in the role of Detective Terry Seattle. Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph will be the celebrity guest stars in the special, with Bateman having starred in “Arrested Development” with Arnett while Rudolph starred with Arnett in the NBC series “Up All Night.” Bateman and Arnett also work with Sean Hayes on the podcast “SmartLess.”

Per the official description, “Senior Detective Terry Seattle is back and this time, the case is critical. Along with his two celebrity guest stars, Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph, he is on a mission to figure out…who killed Santa? But here’s the catch: Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph aren’t being given the script. They have no idea what’s about to happen to them. Together, with Terry Seattle (and many surprises), they will have to improvise their way through the case… but it will be up to both of them to name the killer.”

A teaser trailer for the special can be seen below.

Along with Arnett, Bateman, and Rudolph, the cast includes Eliza Coupe, Kurt Braunohler, Haneefah Wood, Lilan Bowden, Dennice Cisneros, Tawny Newsome, and Courtney Parchman. Krister Johnson is the showrunner, writer, and executive producer, with Owen Burke, Marina Cockenberg, and Kerry O’Neill also writing. Arnett executive produces along with Marc Forman, Jonathan Stern, Peter Principato, Brian Steinberg. Laura Murphy is the director. Electric Ave, Abominable Pictures, Artists First, and Sony Pictures Television produce.

“Murderville” dropped its six-episode first season in February 2022. The series is based on the BBC3 show “Murder in Successville” from Tiger Aspect Productions and Shiny Button Productions.