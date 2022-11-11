‘Murdaugh Murders’ Scripted Series in Development at Hulu From Michael D. Fuller, Erin Lee Carr, Nick Antosca

Hulu is developing a scripted series based on the Murdaugh family, Variety has learned.

The series is currently titled “Murdaugh Murders.” Per the official logline, the series “will be based on Alex Murdaugh’s stranger-than-fiction family drama, a riveting account drawing from countless hours of reporting by Mandy Matney—journalist and creator of the popular ‘Murdaugh Murders Podcast’—as well as exclusive, insider knowledge from years spent following the case.”

Michael D. Fuller and Erin Lee Carr are co-creators and executive producers on the project, with Fuller also set to serve as showrunner. Nick Antosca and Alex Hedlund will executive produce under their Eat the Cat banner, with Matney also executive producing. UCP is the studio. Antosca and Eat the Cat are currently under an overall deal at UCP.

The Murdaugh family were powerful players in the Lowcountry region of South Caroline, wielding great legal and political influence. But for the better part of a decade, the family has been accused of involvement in a variety of crimes, ranging from fraud to murder. In addition to the “Murdaugh Murders” podcast, they have been the subject of multiple docuseries and news specials, including the recently released “Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty” at HBO Max.

Fuller most recently worked on the Netflix series “Locke & Key” and the Apple series “The Mosquito Coast.” He previously co-created the Cinemax series “Quarry” and the critically-acclaimed Sundance TV series “Rectify.” He is repped by UTA, Grandview and Johnson Shapiro.

Carr is primarily known for her work in the documentary space, having directed films like “Britney vs Spears,” “I Love You, Now Die,” and “Mommy Dead and Dearest.” She also served as a consulting producer on the Peacock true crime series “The Girl From Plainville,” which was based on the real case she documented in “I Love You, Now Die.” She is repped by UTA and Sloss Eckhouse Dasti Haynes.

This marks the latest true crime series for Antosca, who previously co-created the Emmy-winning Hulu limited series “The Act,” which was based on the case featured in “Mommy Dead and Dearest.” Antosca also co-created the true crime series “Candy” for Hulu, as well as the Peacock true crime series “A Friend of the Family.” His other credits include “Brand New Cherry Flavor” and “Chucky.” He is repped by WME and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.

(Pictured, from left to right: Michael D. Fuller, Erin Lee Carr, Nick Antosca)