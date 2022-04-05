‘Muppets Mayhem’ Disney Plus Series Casts Tahj Mowry Opposite Lilly Singh (EXCLUSIVE)

Tahj Mowry will star in the upcoming Disney Plus series “The Muppets Mayhem,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Mowry joins previously announced cast member Lilly Singh in the series, which was first announced in March. The live-action show follows The Electric Mayhem Band — consisting of Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone, and Lips on trumpet — as they record their first album ever.

Mowry will star as Gary “Moog” Moogowski. Described as a lovably awkward die-hard superfan of the band, he loyally follows them from gig to gig. Moog is an avid audiophile who knows his way around a mixing board. Since he is a walking encyclopedia of the band, he’s often able to offer advice or guidance to Nora (Lilly Singh) when she’s having trouble wrangling, communicating with or even understanding them. As Moog continues to work closely with Nora, he begins to hope that maybe she’ll see him less as a goofy sidekick and more as a leading man.

Mowry is best known for starring in The WB series “Smart Guy” for three seasons in the lead role. More recently, he starred in the hit Freeform series “Baby Daddy” throughout its six season run. He currently stars in the newly-launched CBS multi-cam comedy “How We Roll” opposite Pete Holmes, Katie Lowes, and Chi McBride. His other TV credits include “Friends,” “Sister, Sister” (opposite his real sisters, Tia and Tamara Mowry), and “Kim Possible.” He has also appeared in features such as “Are We Done Yet?” and “Seventeen Again.”

He is repped by Gilbertson Entertainment, Artists and Representatives and Meyer & Downs

“The Goldbergs” creator Adam F. Goldberg developed “The Muppets Mayhem” along with Bill Barretta (“The Muppets,” “Muppets Haunted Mansion”) and Jeff Yorkes based on characters created by Jim Henson. Goldberg and Barretta also executive produce, with Yorkes co-executive producing. Michael Bostick and Kris Eber also executive produce along with David Lightbody of The Muppets Studio and Leigh Slaughter. ABC Signature and The Muppets Studio will produce.