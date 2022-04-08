British-Bangladeshi Muay Thai World Champion Ruqsana Begum’s Memoir ‘Born Fighter’ Gets Series Adaptation

“Born Fighter,” the memoir of British-Bangladeshi Muay Thai World Champion Ruqsana Begum, is getting a limited series adaptation.

The series will be co-produced by BlackBox Multimedia, which has several Ellery Queen adaptations in the works, and Seven Seas Films (“The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story”).

Begum’s story is a coming-of-age sports drama, in which many of her biggest challenges take place outside of the ring. She battles through an arranged marriage, hides sporting glory from her parents, copes with mental health illness, and consistently defies the expectations of what a Muslim woman’s role ought to be.

Dan Sefton (“The Good Karma Hospital”) will lead a diverse writing room, with Begum playing an integral role in the series development.

“Born Fighter,” written by Begum with Sarah Shephard, released in 2020, was shortlisted for The William Hill Sports Book Of The Year Prize, and won The Telegraph Sports Book Awards Autobiography of The Year 2021.

“My story is about overcoming obstacles, growing and embracing the challenges of life. A universal story that can be relatable to audiences everywhere on many levels and layers,” said Begum in a statement.

Shefali Malhoutra, development producer at BlackBox Multimedia, said: “Ruqsana’s complex journey from underdog teenager to world champion kickboxer is both highly subversive and broadly appealing. When we read ‘Born Fighter,’ we were instantly convinced that Ruqsana’s story will entertain, enthrall and inspire audiences across the globe.”

Simon Lupton at Seven Seas Films added: In ‘Born Fighter’ we are convinced we have that rare gem which delivers dramatically, but with a perspective and authenticity that can only come from being a true story. We are excited to be working towards bringing Ruqsana’s journey to screen as we strongly believe her experiences will engage, move and inspire the audience. Hers is a voice that needs to be heard.”