How to Watch the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards

The 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards are almost here. This year’s ceremony will air live on June 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, hosted by Vanessa Hudgens. Additionally, this year’s awards will air alongside companion show “MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted,” which will broadcast at 10 p.m. ET/PT, with awards specifically focused on reality and competition series.

Both shows will, of course, air on MTV in more than 170 countries, in addition to simulcasting across BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nick at Nite, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1. For those who can’t catch the live broadcast, the full ceremony will be available after its completion on the MTV app.

After the 2020 awards were canceled due to the pandemic, MTV premiered a new special, “MTV Movie and TV Awards: Greatest of All Time,” in December 2020, which was also hosted by Hudgens. The special paid homage to the best moments in television and film with irreverent award names and memorable performances, and the 2021 awards — hosted by comedian Leslie Jones — were held over two days to make up for lost time. The “Unscripted” portion of the show debuted in 2021, and makes its return this year.

MTV also announced last week that Jack Black will be honored with the Comedic Genius award during the ceremony, making him the fifth recipient of the award so far.

Executive Producers for both the MTV Movie and TV Awards and “Unscripted” are MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa WhiteWolf, as well as Den Of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are executives in charge of production, and Lisa Lauricella serves as the music talent executive for both events.