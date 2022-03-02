MTV Movie & TV Awards Reveals Two-Night Airdate in June and a Return to Santa Monica (EXCLUSIVE)

MTV is taking its Movie & TV Awards back to Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar. The network announced on Wednesday that its 2022 “MTV Movie & TV Awards” will air live on Sunday, June 5, followed by its second annual reality-centric “Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted” on the following night, Monday, June 6.

The kudocast’s hosts, nominees, performers, presenters and other details will be announced at a later date. MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf and Den Of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski will all executive produce both the “MTV Movie & TV Awards” and “Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted.”

Both telecasts will also air on MTV internationally in 180 countries. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are executives in charge of production and Lisa Lauricella serves as the music talent executive.

Last year’s “MTV Movie & TV Awards” was hosted by comedian Leslie Jones, and took place on May 16, 2021, at the Hollywood Palladium for the very first time. Comedian Nikki Glaser followed it up as host of the first ever “Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted.”

The 2021 events represented a return to form after the 2020 “MTV Movie & TV Awards” was canceled, partly due to the pandemic. (The network aired the “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time” special in December 2020 in its place.)

Last year’s major winners included “WandaVision” for best show, “To All the Boys: Always and Forever” as best movie, Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” for best performance in a movie and Elizabeth Olsen for best performance in a show (“WandaVision”), as well as honors for Sacha Baron Cohen (comedic genius award) and Scarlett Johansson (MTV Generation Award). The next night. “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” was named best docu-reality show, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” was named best reality cast, best host (RuPaul) and best competition series.