MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ Will Greet Jewel, Live Studio Audience For Post-Midterms Broadcast

Mika Brzezinski had been about as close to Jewel, the folk singer known for her hit “Who Will Save Your Soul” as Coca-Cola is to mayonnaise. But the two recently struck a connection that will have the musician appearing on one of the most distinctive broadcasts of Brzezinski’s long-running MSNBC program, “Morning Joe.”

On Wednesday, November 9, the day after the 2022 midterm elections, Kilcher will appear with Brzezinski, Joe Scarborough and Willie Geist while they spend their program’s four hours analyzing the results and what they could mean for both Republicans and Democrats. Mike Barnicle and Jen Psaki will also appear, along with analysts ranging from Katty Kay to Jon Meacham. But Kilcher represents something a little different. Yes. she has expressed political views in the past, but she’s not the sort of politics aficionado who regularly visits the program.

Brzezinski met Kilcher through a specialist in dialetical behavior therapy, which helps people manage rapidly changing emotions and shifting behavior patterns. The specialist “had been trying to get me and Jewel to get together for, like, two years, and connected us by text and email,” Brzezinski recalled, in a recent interview. “I thought, ‘What a good time to have her on.'” Kilcher is expected to discuss her Never Broken foundation, which brings mindfulness and emotional intelligence tools to create a positive change.

People who might like to attend the program, typically broadcast from a closed set, may apply via https://1iota.com/show/573/morning-joe. Seats are limited and audience members who are not able to secure a seat in the studio will have a chance to join a live “Watch Party” held in a different part of NBCUniversal’s Manhattan headquarters.

Live shows lend a boost to the trio, Scarborough and Geist recently acknowledged. “People feel like they are members of our family. They will hug us without apology: ‘You don’t know me, but I know you. I have breakfast with you every morning,” says Scarborough. “That’s a real motivator for us.”

“Morning Joe” will also host a one-hour primetime pre-election show at 9 p.m. eastern on Sunday, Nov. 6 as part of MSNBC’s “Decision 2022” coverage. Peacock will simulcast the special.