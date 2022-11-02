MSG Networks Plans Simulcasts of Knicks, Rangers Games Focused on Sports Betting

Knicks and Rangers fans in the New York area don’t need to seek out a national feed to fuel their gaming ambitions.

MSG Networks, which airs games from both New York team, will launch a series of simulcasts focused on sports betting for select Knicks and Rangers games this season. The alternative broadcasts will be presented by betting purveyor DraftKings on MSGSN, and will air alongside traditional game telecasts on MSG. MSG Networks first “BetCast” will air on Wednesday, November 2nd at 7:30 p.m. eastern as the the Knicks take on the Atlanta Hawks.

MSG’s roll of the dice marks the latest attempt by experienced sports outlets to incorporate sports betting and gaming into their presentations. As of October, sports betting is legal in 36 states, with bills that would permit it being considered in three more, according to Eilers & Krejcik Gaming. In New York, where MSG Networks are based, total sports betting revenue through August came to $783 million — the most gaming revenue generated by any one state.

MSG Networks intends to broadcast 12 BetCasts between the Knicks and Rangers. Efforts around the Rangesr will mark the first time the company produces a sports betting-focused simulcast of an NHL game. The network debuted its BetCast during the 2021-2022 NBA season, offering the simulcast for five Knicks games.

The alternate Knicks telecasts will feature a rotating mix of sports betting experts and on-air talent from the network’s roster of shows, including Alex Monaco, Keiana Martin, Sean Little, Erik Coleman, Jeff Johnson, Harrison Sanford, Kazeem Famuyide and eight-year NBA veteran John Henson. The hosts will deliver live reaction to all the betting action on the game from the spread, team totals, player props and more, as well as provide in-game updates to the odds and lines as they move throughout the night.

The first hockey BetCast will air on Monday, December 5th at 7:00 p.m. eastern for the Rangers’ game against St. Louis. Rangers reporter Michelle Gingras and former Rangers and Devils center and two-time Stanley Cup Champion Scott Gomez will break down the play on the ice from a sports betting perspective.

MSG Networks will integrate DraftKings odds into the BetCasts, as well as highlight specific bets and parlays on the air that will be available for viewers exclusively within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. The simulcasts are also expected to include appearances by various on-air personalities from DraftKings.

All BetCast coverage will also be available to view on MSG GO, the network’s live streaming and video on demand platform.