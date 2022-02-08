MSG Networks Launches Sports Betting Programming Slate, Including Wager-Centric Knicks Simulcast (EXCLUSIVE)

MSG Networks is doubling down on sports betting, launching a new programming slate dubbed “Bet-A-Palooza.” And in a first, MSG will simulcast two New York Knicks games featuring play-by-play announced through the lens of sports betting.

“Bet-A-Palooza,” announced on Tuesday by the sports network, will run every night this week as a lead up to the Super Bowl. The event, which kicked off on Monday, will continue through Feb. 13, the day of the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals game.

The centerpiece of the programming slate is a live discussion every night that covers Super Bowl trends, game odds and prop bets. These discussions will be hosted by Alex Monaco, host of MSG talk show “The Bettor Half Hour,” as well as Katie Mox and Jeff Johnson, who host “The Betting Exchange,” and former Jets safety Erik Coleman. Special guests on the show throughout the week include former Giants teammates and Super Bowl champions Mathias Kiwanuka and David Tyree, and sports betting experts Minty Bets, Alex Glaze and Sean Little. The show will air Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT, and Thursday 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.

The week will cap off with a Super Bowl pregame show hosted by Coleman, Kiwanuka, Tyree and Little, in which the four will break down the betting storylines around the Rams and Bengals game and give predictions. This pregame show airs 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

In addition to the main “Bet-A-Palooza” broadcasts, the two simulcast airings of New York Knicks games will also take place this week on MSG Plus. These simulcasts will cover the games through the lens of sports-betting, the first simulcasts produced by MSG to do so. The two games to be covered are the Knicks’ games with the Golden State Warriors (airing 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Thursday) and the Portland Trail Blazers (airing 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on Saturday). More traditional simulcasts will be broadcast at the same time on the main MSG Network channel.

All of the programming on the “Bet-A-Palooza” slate will be available for live streaming and to watch on demand via MSG Go, the network’s official streaming service.