Damon Lindelof, Tara Hernandez Peacock Series ‘Mrs. Davis’ Taps Jake McDorman to Star Alongside Betty Gilpin

Jake McDorman will star alongside Betty Gilpin in “Mrs. Davis,” Peacock’s upcoming drama series from Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof. NBCUniversal announced McDorman’s casting Monday morning.

McDorman will play the ex-boyfriend to Gilpin’s lead, who is a nun that goes to battle with an all-powerful artificial intelligence. McDorman’s character also has bad blood with the technological power.

Other plot details are being kept under wraps, though Peacock have given the series the heady description of “an exploration of faith versus technology.”

McDorman’s recent credits include series regular roles in Hulu’s medical drama miniseries “Dopesick” and National Geographic’s historical space race series “The Right Stuff.” The 35-year-old actor also recurs on FX’s comedy series “What We Do in the Shadows.” He will next be seen starring alongside Kate Mara in FX’s limited series “Class of ’09” and will play the son to Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening’s lead characters in the Paramount+ crime comedy “Jerry and Marge Go Large.” Both projects are due out this summer.

Tara Hernandez (“The Big Bang Theory,” “Young Sheldon”) serves as showrunner, executive producer and co-writer on “Mrs. Davis,” while Damon Lindelof (“The Leftovers,” “Watchmen,” “Lost”) serves as co-writer and executive producer. Eugene Kelly also serves as executive producer, alongside Owen Harris (“Black Mirror: San Junipero,” “Brave New World”). Additionally, Kelly will also direct multiple episodes of the series, including the first installment. “Mrs. Davis” comes from Warner Bros. Television, where both Hernandez and Lindelof are currently under overall deals.

McDorman is represented by UTA and Mosaic.