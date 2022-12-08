‘Mrs. America’ Creator Dahvi Waller Enters Overall Deal at Lionsgate TV and Creates Production Banner Federal Engineering

Dahvi Waller, who was the creator, showrunner and executive producer of the FX historical limited series “Mrs. America,” has entered a multi-year overall deal at Lionsgate TV.

Under the deal, she will work on premium scripted series via her newly formed production banner Federal Engineering. Irene Marquette will serve as the company’s head of development.

Along with “Mrs. America,” Waller’s credits include serving as a writer and producer on “Mad Men,” which was also produced by Lionsgate TV, and co-executive producing AMC’s “Halt and Catch Fire.”

Marquette is a former creative executive at K&L Productions and the executive producer of Kay Cannon and Red Crown Productions’ upcoming film “Del & Charna. She also served as an associate producer on Amazon Prime Videos’s “Cinderella.”

Waller is represented by UTA, Management 360 and Ziffren Brittenham. Marquette is represented by Gi Nam Lee.

“I’m thrilled to be back in business with the Lionsgate family. They’re wonderful people and they make wonderful television. I am excited for the sophisticated, boundary-pushing and most importantly, entertaining shows we’re going to create together,” said Waller.

“Dahvi is an exceptional talent and one of the best writer-producers in the business. We’re thrilled to work with Federal Engineering and re-team with Dahvi, who has a longstanding relationship with Lionsgate dating back to ‘Mad Men,’” said Scott Herbst, head of scripted development and executive vice president of Lionsgate TV.