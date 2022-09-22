‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ Amazon Series Casts Parker Posey, Wagner Moura (EXCLUSIVE)

Parker Posey and Wagner Moura have joined the upcoming “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” series at Amazon, Variety has learned exclusively.

The duo joins previously announced series leads Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, as well as Michaela Coel, John Turturro, and Paul Dano. Posey and Moura will appear in recurring roles. Details around their characters are being kept under wraps.

Posey was most recently seen in the AMC anthology series “Tales of the Walking Dead” as well as the critically-acclaimed HBO Max limited series “The Staircase.” Her other TV credits include the Netflix reboot of “Lost in Space” as well as “Search Party,” “The Good Wife,” and “Tales of the City.” On the film side, she is known for appearing in Christopher Guest films like “Best in Show,” “A Mighty Wind,” and “Waiting for Guffman” along with films like “Dazed and Confused” and “You’ve Got Mail.”

She is repped by Gersh.

Moura is best known to American audiences for his starring role in the Netflix series “Narcos,” in which he played notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar. He received a Golden Globe nomination for his work in the series in 2016. He recently appeared in the Netflix film “The Gray Man” from the Russo brothers and previously starred in the Netflix biopic “Sergio” and the thriller film “Wasp Network.” He made his feature directorial debut in 2019 with the film “Marighella.”

Moura is repped by WME and manager Brent Travers.

Glover co-created the “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” series with Francesca Sloane. Both are also executive producers on the series with Sloane serving as showrunner. New Regency’s Yariv Milchan, Arnon Milchan, and Michael Schaefer also executive produce along with Stephen Glover, Anthony Katagas, Hiro Murai, and Nate Matteson. Sloane and Glover are both currently under overall deals at Amazon.