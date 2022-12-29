Most-Watched Television Networks: Ranking 2022’s Winners and Losers

There may come a time when it just doesn’t make sense to rank the broadcast and cable networks anymore. Actually, that time is probably already here, with most viewing now taking place via streaming and other means. And yet, Nielsen’s numbers — which include time shifting and other ways people watch, not just live — are still the best barometer of who’s watching what in the linear world.

And indeed, it’s clear that live sports are still driving linear TV — ESPN is among the few top networks to receive a double-digit boost in 2022. But crime also pays: Oxygen, which NBCUniversal reworked into a true crime network several years ago received a healthy 10% bump this year. And the biggest gainer in 2022 was Reelzchannel, at a whopping 107% (granted, from a low base), thanks to the addition of the show formerly known as “Live P.D.”

Overall, NBC led the year in total viewers (narrowly over CBS) with 5.1 million viewers, and adults 18-49 as well. Other networks in the top 100 experiencing growth included Paramount Network (thank you, “Yellowstone”), Grit, FXX (bigger movie selection? Curious about this one), Family Entertainment TV, SundanceTV (another interesting one), IFC (ditto), Magnolia Network (recovering slightly from the moribund DIY network) and yes, Great American Family (leaning in to the holidays).

Tomorrow, Variety will share the ranker of this year’s most-watched primetime telecasts. (Hint: Hope you like football.) But here, Variety recounts who was up and who was down in 2022.

WINNERS

ESPN

Some analysts, including Dan Loeb, have suggested that Disney spin off ESPN in order to pursue other business interests. And like all cable, the future of ESPN is an open question: It’s expensive to operate, and cord cutting continues to shrink its household penetration. But Bob Chapek exhibited no interest in cutting ESPN loose, and it’s even less likely that Bob Iger, back in control, would do so. ESPN remains a powerful brand, and it’s actually one of the few bright spots left in cable. Last year, ESPN recovered from pandemic woes by leaping 11% to an average of 1.6 million viewers in primetime; in 2022, it jumped another 14% to 1.9 million. Sister network ESPN 2 was up 8%. And this comes as other sports channels (Fox Sports 1, NFL Network, TUDN, MLB Network and others) saw drops. ESPN and ESPN 2 are also the only networks among adults 18-49 in the top 50 to see gains (besides the unexplained increase for FXX).

Crime TV

NBCUniversal’s Oxygen network — which has been rebranded “Oxygen True Crime” — saw its primetime viewership improve by 10% this year, thanks to series like the “Snapped” franchise, “Cold Justice,” “Injustice with Nancy Grace,” “Catching a Serial Killer: Sam Little,” “Kim Kardashian: The Justice Project” and “Aaron Hernandez Uncovered.” The network also recently launched as a diginet in markets including Los Angeles, where it is available over the air on as a KNBC subchannel. And then there’s Reelzchannel, which saw its primetime numbers bounce 107% thanks to the little-seen network’s coup in picking up “On Patrol: Live,” a new version of “Live PD” from host Dan Abrams and producers Big Fish. (In a lawsuit, A&E argued that “On Patrol: Live” copied nearly every aspect of “Live PD’s” format and sued for copyright infringement.)

Digi-nets

About the only thing seeing ratings gains in broadcast TV these days are the low-budget diginets — those network running on local TV subchannels. Of course, Ion and Me TV have been doing quite well for years — and aren’t really diginets, since they air as full-blown affiliates or owned TV stations in most markets. But among the diginets seeing growth or at least stability this year were Grit (up 5%), Bounce (flat), Family Entertainment TV (up 14%), Cozi (up 6%), Ion Mystery (formerly Court TV Mystery, up 13%), Laff (up 2%), Dabl (up 28%), Court TV (up 7%) and Cleo TV (up 44%).

LOSERS

G4

Comcast’s sports and esports division had tried to relaunch the video gamer-centric network two years ago, but shut it down again in October. And it’s not hard to see why: G4 was the least-watched of every network that Nielsen measures, averaging a paltry 1,000 in primetime. Its rating in adults 18-49? A zero.

Cable’s major general entertainment networks — with one exception

TNT, TBS and USA were once the titans of cable, rivaling the broadcast networks in scope. But as erosion continues and they downsize, their presence continues to fade. For the first time in years, TNT and TBS both slipped below an average of 1 million viewers in primetime, with TNT down to 965,000 (from 1.09 million) and TBS to 875,000 (from 1.03 million). USA has slipped to 738,000 (from 848,000). Others down include FX (462,000, from 504,000). Paramount Network is the one major channel to buck the trend, thanks, of course, to the halo effect of its “Yellowstone” smash — but even it saw declines in 18-49.

Below are the primetime rankers for broadcast, cable and premium cable networks in 2022, among total viewers (as well as the top 50 list in adults 18-49). Most Nielsen-rated networks can be found here, with the exception of a few channels that are not ad-supported. [For historical record, here are previous year-end network rankers: 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015.]

THE MOST-WATCHED NETWORKS OF 2022 (BY TOTAL VIEWERS)

Rank NETWORK VIEWERS (000) % CHANGE 1. NBC 5,148 -7% 2. CBS 5,144 -8% 3. ABC 3,867 -6% 4. Fox 3,233 -14% 5. Fox News Channel 2,369 -1% 6. ESPN 1,877 +14% 7. Univision 1,315 -9% 8. MSNBC 1,197 -22% 9. HGTV 1,081 -13% 10. Hallmark Channel 1,034 -9% 11. Ion 1,023 -2% 12. TLC 971 -6% 13. TNT 965 -12% 14. Telemundo 933 -10% 15. TBS 875 -15% 16. History 836 -10% 17. Discovery Channel 821 -11% 18. Food Network 779 -6% 19. INSP 778 -1% 20. USA Network 738 -13% 21. CNN 735 -34% 22. Me TV 688 -8% 23. Bravo 595 -16% 24. Lifetime 589 -15% 25. The CW 574 -29% 26. Investigation Discovery 566 -12% 27. TV Land 521 0% 28. A&E 508 -10% 29. Hallmark Movie & Mysteries 492 -15% 30. Paramount Network 491 +8% 31. UniMás 489 -8% 32. AMC 468 -8% 33. FX 462 -9% 34. Grit 433 +5% 35. WE TV 428 -7% 36. Game Show Network 361 -8% 37. Syfy 359 -17% BET 359 -2% 39. National Geographic 356 -16% 40. Travel Channel 336 -9% 41. ESPN 2 335 +8% 42. Oxygen 331 +10% 43. Freeform 301 -32% 44. MTV 288 -28% 45. Nickelodeon 287 -14% 46. Animal Planet 286 -19% 47. Nick at Nite 283 -21% 48. Fox Sports 1 273 -7% 49. Comedy Central 266 -13% 50. Bounce TV 254 0% 51. Reelzchannel 252 +107% 52. HBO 250 0% 53. FXX 246 +23% 54. Adult Swim 245 -37% 55. VH1 241 -6% 56. Family Entertainment TV 240 +14% 57. SundanceTV 238 +11% 58. LMN 237 -2% 59. E! 232 -21% 60. IFC 223 +12% 61. CMT 217 -10% 62. OWN 213 -10% Motor Trend 213 -1% 64. HLN 211 -12% 65. NFL Network 207 -33% Start TV 207 -5% 67. Magnolia Network 203 +13% 68. Cozi 202 +6% 69. CNBC 196 -10% 70. BBC America 190 -9% 71. Ion Mystery 185 +13% 72. Science 184 -22% Newsmax TV 184 -2% 74. Disney Junior 183 -29% 75. Nat Geo Wild 181 -21% Cartoon Network 181 -12% 77. Disney Channel 178 -25% 78. Heroes and Icons 172 -10% 79. Nick Jr. 169 -27% 80. Weather Channel 160 -14% 81. Tru TV 147 -25% 82. Laff 146 +2% 83. TUDN 135 -23% 84. Pop TV 128 -20% 85. Up 117 -11% 86. Antenna TV 115 -19% 87. Estrella TV 106 -21% 88. TV One 104 -5% 89. Comet 99 -1% 90. Cooking Channel 98 -18% Smithsonian 98 -8% 92. Defy TV 97 n/a 93. MLB Network 96 -12% 94. Golf Channel 94 -18% 95. Showtime 92 -29% 96. Hallmark Drama 90 -19% NBA TV 90 +5% 98. FYI 87 -2% 99. Starz 83 +17% 100. Galavisión 82 -23% 101. FX Movie Channel 80 -12% Charge! 80 -1% 103. Great American Family 79 +22% 104. Big Ten Network 75 +23% 105. Viceland 71 -14% 106. Nicktoons 65 -2% 107. Discovery En Español 63 +11% Fox Business News 63 +17% Newsnation 63 +37% 110. Dabl 59 +28% 111. Court TV 58 +7% 112. Universo 57 -15% 113. Telexitos 56 +4% 114. American Heroes 55 -25% Ovation 55 -18% MTV 2 55 +4% 117. Starz Encore 54 -5% 118. Disney XD 53 -36% 119. Boomerang 52 -32% Destination America 52 -20% 121. RFD-TV 50 -14% Tennis Network 50 0% 123. ESPN U 49 -11% 124. Azteca 47 +2% 125. BET Her 44 +13 126. Teennick 43 +19% True Real 43 n/a 128. AXS TV 42 -13% 129. Fox Deportes 41 -9% Logo 41 0% Story Television 41 n/a 132. Discovery Family Channel 38 -14% 133. TBD TV 31 -31% 134. Outdoor Channel 30 n/a 135. Discovery Life Channel 28 -18% Cinemax 28 -3% 137. ESPN Deportes 27 +4% 138. The Cowboy Channel 24 +4% 139. Universal Kids 23 -34% 140. Discovery Familia 20 -41% 141. Olympic Channel 19 -21% Fox Sports 2 19 -10% 143. Baby First TV 18 -14% 144. Nat Geo Mundo 17 -6% 145. NBC Sports Network 15 -95% CNN En Español 15 0% 147. Galanovelas 14 n/a 148. Cleo TV 13 +44% 149. Justice Central 11 -15% 150. Accuweather 9 +29% Sportsman Channel 9 n/a 152. Fuse 8 -38% 153. BEIN Sport Español 4 -33% NBCLX 4 -20% Black News Channel 4 0% Comedy TV 4 0% 157. BEIN Sport 3 0% 158. Pursuit Channel 2 -75% 159. G4 1 n/a Source: Nielsen, NPM (12/27/2021-12/4/2022, Live+7 and 12/5/2022-12/18/2022, Live+SD vs. 12/28/2020-12/5/2021, Live+7 and 12/6/2021-12/19/2021, Live+SD) Mon-Sat 8pm-11pm/Sun 7pm-11pm, ad-supported and premium pay networks. Nat Geo Mundo based on NPM-H. Ranked by 2022 Year-To-Date.

THE 50 TOP-RATED NETWORKS OF 2022 (BY ADULTS 18-49)