Broadcast Rankings: Most and Least-Watched Scripted TV Series of 2021-2022 Season

While measuring the success of broadcast series has largely been a job for the TV ratings among the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demographic, that total viewer tally is still powerful and not to be ignored.
With the end of the 2021-2022 season fast approaching, Variety has looked at 33 weeks of complete Nielsen data from September to May to assess what the most and least-watched primetime scripted series have been across NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox.
The below total viewer averages are season-long for each show and include persons over the age of 2, which is what Nielsen counts as a viewer. The totals are based on Nielsen’s “most current” data stream through May 8, which includes a week’s worth of delayed viewing where available.
For the “most” list, it is ranked beginning with the top show. For the “least” list, it starts with the weakest in the top slot and goes up from there.
Most:
1. “NCIS,” CBS — 10.97 million
2. “FBI,” CBS — 10.35 million
3. “Chicago Fire,” NBC — 9.92 million
4. “Blue Bloods,” CBS — 9.60 million
5. “The Equalizer,” CBS — 9.30 million
6. “Chicago PD,” NBC — 9.25 million
7. “Young Sheldon,” CBS — 9.22 million
8. “Chicago Med,” NBC — 9.20 million
9. “FBI: Most Wanted,” CBS — 8.85 million
10. “Ghosts,” CBS — 8.41 million
11. “FBI: International,” CBS — 8.31 million
12. “NCIS: Hawai’i,” CBS — 8.31 million
13. “This Is Us,” NBC — 7.57 million
14. “Bull,” CBS — 7.45 million
15. “La Brea,” NBC — 7.43 million
16. “NCIS: Los Angeles,” CBS — 7.24 million
17. “Magnum P.I.,” CBS — 7.24 million
18. “9-1-1,” Fox — 7.18 million
19. “9-1-1: Lone Star,” Fox — 6.83 milion
20. “The Good Doctor,” ABC — 6.82 million
Least:
1. “Welcome to Flatch,” Fox — 1.07 million
2. “The Great North,” Fox — 1.34 million
3. “Bob’s Burgers,” Fox — 1.61 million
4. “Grand Crew,” NBC — 1.81 million
5. “Pivoting,” Fox — 1.85 million
6. “Queens,” ABC — 1.86 million
7. “Family Guy,” Fox — 1.90 million
8. “The Big Leap,” Fox — 2.03 million
9. “Our Kind of People,” Fox — 2.06 million
10. “Transplant,” NBC — 2.32 million
11. “The Simpsons,” Fox — 2.33 million
12. “Mr. Mayor,” NBC — 2.34 million
13. “Kenan,” NBC — 2.35 million
14. “Home Economics,” ABC — 2.46 million
15. “American Auto,” NBC — 2.55 million
16. “The Wonder Years,” ABC — 2.62 million
17. “Young Rock,” NBC — 2.63 million
18. “The Promised Land,” ABC — 2.69 million
19. “Black-ish,” ABC — 2.73 million
20. “Call Me Kat,” Fox — 2.93 million