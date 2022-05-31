100 Most-Watched TV Series of 2021-22: This Season’s Winners and Losers

Don’t call it a comeback. But thanks to sports, ever-expanding drama franchises and a handful of new hits, the Big 4 broadcast networks managed to avoid another year-to-year collapse during the now-concluded TV season.

Football once again ruled primetime, led by NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” while “Thursday Night Football” showed up twice on Nielsen’s top-rated series’ chart due to a quirk of some games airing only on NFL Network, and others simulcast on both Fox and NFL. (This won’t be an issue next year, as “Thursday Night Football” moves to Amazon Prime Video — and off this chart.)

But beyond that, network TV’s embrace of procedural dramas is giving broadcasters a fighting chance at survival. Dick Wolf is keeping the lights on at NBC and CBS, as the hitmaker’s “Law & Order,” “One Chicago” and “FBI” trilogies all make up a good chunk of the year’s most-watched TV show ranker. But ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” and Fox’s “9-1-1” universe also remain potent.

Proving that networks can still launch new hits, freshman shows like CBS’ “Ghosts,” Fox’s “Next Level Chef,” NBC’s “La Brea” and ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” all made the grade this year. As a result, CBS ended the recently concluded 2021-2022 TV season flat, with 6.2 million viewers, followed by NBC (helped by the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics), up 14% vs. last year with 6 million viewers. Fox was in third, with 4.5 million (up 7%).

Not bad, and a relief after last year’s collapse, when ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox all suffered huge, double-digit dips. But this year’s tallies are still not back to network TV’s already eroding pre-pandemic audience numbers — and they probably never will be again. Those audiences, who migrated to other platforms in recent years, are at least probably still watching some of these shows. But their viewership is now being measured in the digital space, as they’re very unlikely to ever return to the linear world.

We remain in a period of transition, and that’s probably even more acutely felt in basic cable, where audiences are fleeing in even larger numbers than at the broadcasters. (There are some huge exceptions, like ESPN and TNT, but obviously because of sports.)

And yet the biggest entertainment show on TV is once again found on basic cable: Paramount Network — which had mostly gotten out of the original series business — suddenly has the No. 1 non-football show on television, “Yellowstone.”

The show’s sudden appearance in this year’s regular TV season ranker comes after Paramount decided to move Season 4 of “Yellowstone” into the fall. The modern-day Western from Taylor Sheridan had aired during the summers from 2018-20, keeping it out of Nielsen’s traditional September to May TV season tally. But this year, the show ran on Paramount from November to January — putting it up against traditional season favorites like “This Is Us” and “NCIS.” And for the first time since AMC’s “The Walking Dead” was a phenomenon, basic cable managed to beat out broadcast with the most-watched series (that wasn’t NFL football) in both total viewers and adults 18-49.

Here’s a final look at some of the hits and misses of 2021–2022, along with our lists of the most-watched shows of the season, according to both adults 18-49 and total viewers, using the most recent live+7 ratings (which include seven days’ worth of DVR and video on-demand usage).

WINNERS

Taylor Sheridan: The new king of primetime, Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” now reps the only entertainment series to average a 2.0 rating or better among adults 18-49. (Last year, “This Is Us” and “The Masked Singer” both secured a 2.0, but dropped this time). And while “Yellowstone” overtook broadcast staples including “NCIS” in total viewers, that’s actually not all. His series “1883” and “The Mayor of Kingstown” also made it on to the top 100 lists — but weren’t included here, because in both cases they were just two episode samples on Paramount Network, before moving on to their Paramount+ streaming home. An honorable mention here to Paramount Network for helping keep the basic cable scripted dream alive; ditto AMC, which still placed “The Walking Dead” and “Better Call Saul” on the rankers.

“Curse of Oak Island”: It’s still there. We’ll continue to marvel at the staying power of History channel’s “Curse of Oak Island,” a show that no one knows in Hollywood, but is clearly a phenomenon in other parts of the country. Last year, it was the most-watched cable entertainment series overall; this year, it’s No. 2 behind “Yellowstone.”

“90 Day Fiancé”: The “90 Day Fiancé” franchise also continues to amaze: “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,” “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” and “90 Day Fiancé” are among the top-rated cable series of the year in adults 18-49.

“Ghosts”: The CBS hit comedy was the most-watched new series of the year in primetime, and was tied with Fox’s “Next Level Chef” as the top-rated freshman in the demo.

LOSERS

“Magnum P.I.”: Time for Thomas Magnum to solve the biggest mystery of his career: Who killed CBS’ “Magnum P.I.”? Much to the chagrin of the series’ fans, “Magnum” was the most-watched series to still earn a cancellation this year. It was axed despite averaging 7.3 million viewers (just down slightly from last year’s 7.4 million), good enough for No. 28 on the chart.

Baseball: NFL dominates the ratings schedule, and NBA makes the top 100 charts too. But where’s the original pastime? Once again, there’s no regular MLB franchise that makes the ratings grade.

Adults 18-49 ratings charts: How much longer can we even keep reporting young adult demos, when the numbers become microscopic? When there’s a 12-way tie for 19th place with a 1.0 rating, and the top 100 chart ends with a 28-way tie for 89th place with a 0.5 rating… the numbers lose any real meaning or value.

THE 100 TOP-RATED SERIES OF 2021-2022 (ADULTS 18-49)

Rank PROGRAM (NETWORK) RATING /SHARE 18-49 VIEWER (000) 1. NFL Sunday Night Football (NBC) 5.1/32 6,604 2. NFL Thursday Night Football (Fox/NFL) 4.3/31 5,609 3. NFL Monday Night Football (ESPN) 3.3/23 4,305 4. NFL Thursday Night Football (NFL) 2.7/20 3,467 5. Yellowstone (Paramount Network) 2.1/13 2,766 6. This Is Us (NBC) 1.5/12 2,010 7. Chicago PD (NBC) 1.3/11 1,748 9-1-1 (Fox) 1.3/10 1,740 Survivor (CBS) 1.3/10 1,718 Chicago Fire (NBC) 1.3/10 1,675 11. The Masked Singer (Fox) 1.2/10 1,606 Grey’s Anatomy (ABC) 1.2/9 1,587 Law & Order: SVU (NBC) 1.2/9 1,538 Saturday Night Football (ABC) 1.2/10 1,531 15. Chicago Med (NBC) 1.1/9 1,494 The Bachelor (ABC) 1.1/8 1,416 American Idol (ABC) 1.1/9 1,406 Dancing with the Stars (ABC) 1.1/7 1,374 19. 60 Minutes (CBS) 1.0/7 1,367 The Voice (Monday) (NBC) 1.0/7 1,367 The Amazing Race (CBS) 1.0/8 1,355 The Voice (Tuesday) (NBC) 1.0/8 1,347 9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox) 1.0/8 1,345 Next Level Chef (Fox) 1.0/7 1,332 FBI (CBS) 1.0/8 1,299 Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC) 1.0/8 1,273 Young Sheldon (CBS) 1.0/8 1,268 American Idol (Monday) (ABC) 1.0/8 1,259 The Bachelorette (CBS) 1.0/8 1,258 Ghosts (CBS) 1.0/7 1,248 31. La Brea (NBC) 0.9/7 1,212 Equalizer (CBS) 0.9/6 1,209 Station 19 (ABC) 0.9/7 1,208 NCIS (CBS) 0.9/6 1,205 FBI: Most Wanted (CBS) 0.9/7 1,145 36. The Neighborhood (CBS) 0.8/6 1,106 Abbott Elementary (ABC) 0.8/6 1,086 The Good Doctor (ABC) 0.8/7 1,083 The Conners (ABC) 0.8/6 1,071 The Walking Dead (AMC) 0.8/6 1,058 NCIS Hawai’i (CBS) 0.8/6 1,048 FBI: International (CBS) 0.8/6 1,031 S.W.A.T. (CBS) 0.8/7 1,024 Blue Bloods (CBS) 0.8/7 1,023 CSI: Vegas (CBS) 0.8/6 1,016 The Goldbergs (ABC) 0.8/6 1,003 The Rookie (ABC) 0.8/6 992 NBA Saturday Primetime (ABC) 0.8/7 986 The Simpsons (Fox) 0.8/5 983 Shark Tank (ABC) 0.8/7 982 51. Law & Order (NBC) 0.7/6 975 Family Guy (Fox) 0.7/5 966 New Amsterdam (NBC) 0.7/6 959 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (TLC) 0.7/5 959 NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS) 0.7/5 954 The Cleaning Lady (Fox) 0.7/5 932 The Resident (Fox) 0.7/5 905 Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS) 0.7/5 901 Below Deck (Bravo) 0.7/5 900 20/20 (Friday) (ABC) 0.7/6 880 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (TLC) 0.7/4 873 Magnum P.I. (CBS) 0.7/6 866 Big Sky (ABC) 0.7/5 862 A Million Little Things (ABC) 0.7/6 859 The Challenge: Spies Lies, Allies (MTV) 0.7/5 854 90 Day Fiancé (TLC) 0.7/5 850 67. America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC) 0.6/5 839 WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Fox) 0.6/6 837 Bob’s Burgers (Fox) 0.6/4 812 B Positive (CBS) 0.6/4 808 AGT Extreme (NBC) 0.6/5 805 Sister Wives (TLC) 0.6/5 802 Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo) 0.6/5 791 Fox College Football – Pac12 Prime (Fox) 0.6/5 780 Bull (CBS) 0.6/5 777 Dateline Friday (NBC) 0.6/5 773 Monday Night Football: Manningcast (ESPN) 0.6/4 763 That’s My Jam (NBC) 0.6/4 759 Masterchef Junior (Fox) 0.6/5 757 Below Deck Sailing Yacht (Bravo) 0.6/5 757 Judge Steve Harvey (ABC) 0.6/5 756 United States of Al (CBS) 0.6/4 751 Call Me Kat (Fox) 0.6/4 745 Supermarket Sweep (ABC) 0.6/3 744 Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo) 0.6/4 728 1000-Lb. Sisters (TLC) 0.6/4 728 The Wonder Years (ABC) 0.6/4 727 Better Call Saul (AMC) 0.6/4 719 89. Home Economics (ABC) 0.5/4 712 WWE Monday Night Raw (USA) 0.5/4 708 The Thing About Pam (NBC) 0.5/5 706 The Blacklist (NBC) 0.5/4 705 The Curse of Oak Island (History) 0.5/4 705 Black-ish (ABC) 0.5/4 701 Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo) 0.5/3 691 Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC) 0.5/3 688 Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV) 0.5/4 685 Tough as Nails (CBS) 0.5/4 682 Young Rock (NBC) 0.5/4 670 Alter Ego (Fox) 0.5/4 666 South Park (Comedy Central) 0.5/4 660 NBA Basketball (TNT) 0.5/5 642 Married at First Sight (Lifetime) 0.5/4 641 NBA Basketball (ESPN) 0.5/5 638 I Can See Your Voice (Fox) 0.5/4 637 Snowfall (FX) 0.5/4 635 WWE Entertainment (Syfy) 0.5/4 626 Undercover Boss (CBS) 0.5/4 618 Our Kind of People (Fox) 0.5/3 616 Top Chef (Bravo) 0.5/4 612 Vanderpump Rules (Bravo) 0.5/3 612 American Auto (NBC) 0.5/4 606 The Great North (Fox) 0.5/3 596 College Football Prime (ESPN) 0.5/5 595 Ordinary Joe (NBC) 0.5/3 594 Queens (ABC) 0.5/4 589 Source: Nielsen. 09-20-2021 – 05-8-2022. Preliminary Live+7 Days, Prime, Original telecasts only, THREE EPISODES OR MORE. Top 100 shown based on A18-49. Excludes: Sports commentary; specials (special sports events also excluded, such as playoffs, finals, NFL draft); Spanish-language programming; childrens’ networks; movies and broadcast programs airing predominantly in Summer 2021 (e.g., AGT, Big Brother, Love Island).

TOP 100 SHOWS OF 2021-2022, TOTAL VIEWERS

America’s most-watched series of the 2020-2021 season are …

Rank Title (Network) VIEWERS (000) 1. NFL Sunday Night Football (NBC) 18,139 2. NFL Thursday Night Football (Fox/NFL Network) 15,397 3. Yellowstone (Paramount Network) 11,312 4. NFL Monday Night Football (ESPN) 11,233 5. NCIS (CBS) 11,010 6. FBI (CBS) 10,354 7. Chicago Fire (NBC) 9,917 8. Blue Bloods (CBS) 9,782 9. Equalizer (CBS) 9,452 10. 60 Minutes (CBS) 9,380 11. Chicago PD (NBC) 9,256 12. Young Sheldon (CBS) 9,222 13. Chicago Med (NBC) 9,203 14. FBI: Most Wanted (CBS) 8,846 15. NFL Thursday Night Football (NFL Network) 8,783 16. Ghosts (CBS) 8,409 17. NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS) 8,341 18. FBI: International (CBS) 8,312 19. The Voice-Tuesday (NBC) 8,278 20. 9-1-1 (Fox) 8,146 21. The Voice- Monday (NBC) 8,123 22. This Is Us (NBC) 8,004 23. 9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox) 7,460 24. Bull (CBS) 7,451 25. La Brea (NBC) 7,433 26. Survivor (CBS) 7,417 27. NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS) 7,348 28. Magnum P.I. (CBS) 7,338 29. American Idol (ABC) 7,262 30. The Good Doctor (ABC) 7,141 31. American Idol-Monday (ABC) 6,992 32. Law & Order: SVU (NBC) 6,838 33. CSI: Vegas (CBS) 6,799 34. The Neighborhood (CBS) 6,759 35. Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS) 6,698 36. Grey’s Anatomy (ABC) 6,506 37. S.W.A.T. (CBS) 6,491 38. The Rookie (ABC) 6,432 39. Dancing with the Stars (ABC) 6,303 40. Station 19 (ABC) 6,220 41. New Amsterdam (NBC) 6,173 42. Law & Order (NBC) 6,078 43. The Masked Singer (Fox) 5,876 44. United States of Al (CBS) 5,858 45. Seal Team (CBS) 5,830 46. Big Sky (ABC) 5,741 47. B Positive (CBS) 5,688 48. Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC) 5,550 49. The Amazing Race (CBS) 5,500 50. The Cleaning Lady (Fox) 5,168 51. America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC) 5,120 52. The Resident (Fox) 4,969 53. Saturday Night Football (ABC) 4,913 54. The Conners (ABC) 4,821 55. The Blacklist (NBC) 4,809 56. Shark Tank (ABC) 4,564 57. The Bachelor (ABC) 4,530 58. The Thing About Pam (NBC) 4,455 59. Judge Steve Harvey (ABC) 4,257 60. 20/20 (ABC) 4,255 61. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC) 4,240 62. How We Roll (CBS) 4,236 63. Dateline Friday (NBC) 4,168 64. A Million Little Things (ABC) 4,098 65. Undercover Boss (CBS) 4,085 66. AGT Extreme (NBC) 4,003 67. The Goldbergs (ABC) 3,974 68. Next Level Chef (Fox) 3,861 69. Abbott Elementary (ABC) 3,836 70. The Bachelorette (ABC) 3,827 71. Good Sam (CBS) 3,666 72. Curse of Oak Island (History) 3,611 73. Tough as Nails (CBS) 3,567 74. Endgame (NBC) 3,550 75. 48 Hours (CBS) 3,539 76. Ordinary Joe (NBC) 3,327 77. Beyond the Edge (CBS) 3,079 78. NBA Saturday Primetime (ABC) 3,030 79. That’s My Jam (NBC) 3,011 80. The Chase (ABC) 2,998 81. The Wonder Years (ABC) 2,966 82. Call Me Kat (Fox) 2,942 83. Home Economics (ABC) 2,894 84. Masterchef Junior (Fox) 2,887 85. The Walking Dead (AMC) 2,841 86. The Wall (NBC) 2,795 87. Supermarket Sweep (ABC) 2,782 88. Black-ish (ABC) 2,729 89. American Auto (NBC) 2,723 90. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (TLC) 2,659 91. Young Rock (NBC) 3,625 92. Alter Ego (Fox) 2,633 93. I Can See Your Voice (Fox) 2,632 94. Sister Wives (TLC) 2,625 95. Rock the Block (HGTV) 2,606 96. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (TLC) 2,582 97. To Tell the Truth (ABC) 2,528 98. WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Fox) 2,454 99. Better Call Saul (AMC) 2,416 100. Mr. Mayor (NBC) 2,358 Source: Nielsen. 09-20-2021 – 05-9-2022. Preliminary Live+7 Days, Prime, Original telecasts only, THREE EPISODES OR MORE. Top 100 shown based on A18-49. Excludes: Sports commentary; specials (special sports events also excluded, such as playoffs, finals, NFL draft); Spanish-language programming; childrens’ networks; movies and broadcast programs airing predominantly in Summer 2021 (e.g., AGT, Big Brother, Love Island).

THE MOST-WATCHED NETWORKS OF 2021-2022 (BY TOTAL VIEWERS)

CBS (6,222,000; flat) NBC (5,988,000; up 14%) Fox (4,473,000; up 7%) ABC (4,171,000; down 10%) Fox News (2,474,000; down 16%) ESPN (2,146,000; up 20%) Univision (1,489,000; up 11%) TNT (1,183,000; up 19%) Hallmark (1,166,000; down 11%) MSNBC (1,162,000; down 46%) HGTV (1,139,000; down 12%) TBS (1,087,000; down 1%) Ion (1,024,000; down 4%) TLC (1,022,000; down 2%) Telemundo (991,000; down 4%) Discovery (869,000; down 11%) History (860,000; down 13%) Food Network (844,000; down 6%) INSP (822,000; up 15%) USA Network (774,000; down 9%)

THE TOP-RATED NETWORKS OF 2021-2022 (BY ADULTS 18-49)

1. NBC (1,458,000; up 10%)

2. Fox (1,346,000; down 3%)

3. CBS (1,033,000; down 18%)

4. ABC (936,000; down 21%)

5. ESPN (814,000; up 18%)

6. Univision (599,000; up 17%)

7. TNT (498,000; up 18%)

8. TBS (381,000; down 6%)

9. Telemundo (379,000; down 5%)

10. TLC (291,000; down 13%)