‘Mortal Kombat’ Star Mehcad Brooks Joins ‘Law and Order’ Season 22 at NBC

Mehcad Brooks is suiting up to play a detective in “Law and Order” Season 22 at NBC, Variety has learned.

Brooks joins a returning cast that includes franchise veteran Sam Waterston as well as Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy, and Odelya Halevi. It was previously announced that Anthony Anderson, who returned for Season 21, would not be back for Season 22. Details on the character Brooks will be playing are being kept under wraps.

Brooks recently starred in the film reboot of “Mortal Kombat” as Jax. He is also known for playing James Olsen in the CW series “Supergirl” as well as shows like “Desperate Housewives,” “True Blood,” and “Necessary Roughness.” On the film side, he has also been in projects like “In the Valley of Elah,” “Glory Road,” and “A Fall From Grace.”

They are repped by Verve, Artists First, and Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver & Thompson

Dick Wolf created the “Law and Order” franchise and executive produces on the revival. Rick Eid, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski are also executive producers. “Law and Order” is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television.

The beloved procedural drama originally premiered on NBC in 1990 and ran for 20 seasons until its cancellation in 2010. In September 2021, NBC announced that the series would return for Season 21, which debuted in February. The new season followed the bifurcated format that was created for its original run and continued to examine “the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders.” It was renewed for Season 22 in May.