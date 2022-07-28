‘Moonhaven’ Renewed for Season 2 at AMC+

“Moonhaven” has been renewed for Season 2 at AMC+.

The news comes ahead of the Season 1 finale, which is set to debut on the streamer on Aug. 4. Like the first season, the second season will consist of six episodes. It is expected to debut in 2023. The cast includes Emma McDonald, Dominic Monaghan, Amara Karan, Ayelet Zurer, Joe Manganiello, Kadeem Hardison, and Yazzmin Newell.

Set 100 years in the future, the series follows Bella Sway (McDonald), a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler. She finds herself accused of a crime and marooned on Moonhaven, a utopian community on a 500 square mile Garden of Eden built on the moon to find solutions to the problems that will soon end civilization on Earth. A skeptic in paradise, Bella is sucked into a conspiracy to gain control of the artificial intelligence responsible for Moonhaven’s miracles and teams with a local detective, Paul Serno (Monaghan), to stop the forces that want to destroy Earth’s last hope before they are destroyed themselves. Tomm Schultz (Manganiello), an ex-military with a philosophical bent, is the right hand of the lead Earth diplomat to the moon, who finds his ambitions changed when he’s injected with a mind-altering moon drug.

Peter Ocko created the series and also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Deb Spera also serves as an executive producer on the show. AMC Studios produces.

“This is such an engaging and entertaining series, brilliantly conceived and run by Peter,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment for AMC Studios and AMC Networks. “The story is suspenseful, provocative and prescient, and features a phenomenal cast that delivers mesmerizing performances. “What Peter and the team are crafting for season two is next level, and the fans will be thrilled.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to return to the Moon and continue our story with this amazing cast and crew,” Ocko added. “AMC+ has been a wonderful partner in bringing our world to life, and we can’t wait to continue the journey.”