Oscar Isaac Loses His Mind in ‘Moon Knight’ Super Bowl Trailer

Get ready to meet the many, many sides of Marc Spector.

During the Super Bowl, Marvel Studios unveiled the second trailer for “Moon Knight,” the Oscar Isaac-starring limited series premiering March 30 on Disney Plus.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe series stars Isaac as Moon Knight, a character first created by Doug Moench and Don Perlin in 1975 for the comic series “Werewolf by Knight.” In most depictions of the character, Moon Knight is the secret identity of Marc Spector, a former CIA operative turned mercenary who dies during a job in Sudan but is revived and turned into the conduit of the Egyptian moon god Khonshu, becoming a Batman-esque vigilante. One of the character’s most notable traits is his dissociative identity disorder, which manifests in several distinct personas with defined personalities.

The first trailer for “Moon Knight” showed Isaac as Steven Grant, one of Spector’s many alternate identities, along with the mysterious cult leader Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke), and a first look at the show’s version of the Moon Knight costume. The new trailer features more scenes with Isaac and Hawke, while Moon Knight takes flight and throws some signature crescent darts at foes.

In addition to Isaac and Hawke, “Moon Knight” will also feature the late Gaspard Ulliel, who portrays the villain Anton Mogart, aka Midnight Man. This was one of the final roles for the French actor, who died in a skiing accident in January after the series had completed production. May Calamawy will also appear in an undisclosed role. The series is created and written by Jeremy Slater (“The Umbrella Academy”), with Mohamed Diab (“Eshtebak (Clash)”) and Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (“Synchronic”) directing. The series is executive produced by Isaac, Slater, Diab, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Brad Winderbaum.

“Moon Knight” will be the first Marvel series premiering on Disney Plus in 2022. Other Marvel projects expected to hit the platform this year include legal comedy “She-Hulk,” which stars Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Ginger Gonzaga, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jameela Jamil and Josh Segarra; “Ms. Marvel,” a coming-of-age superhero story starring newcomer Iman Vellani; science-fiction drama “Secret Invasion,” which stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn and Cobie Smulders; and Season 2 of the animated anthology “What If…?”

Watch the full trailer below.