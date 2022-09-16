‘Monster’ Trailer: Evan Peters Embodies Jeffrey Dahmer in Ryan Murphy’s Latest Netflix Series

Netflix has released the official trailer of Ryan Murphy’s true crime series “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” starring “American Horror Story” alum Evan Peters in the titular role.

The 10-episode limited series follows the story of real-life serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who murdered 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991. Primarily told from the perspective of Dahmer’s victims, the series will reportedly take place from the 1960s to early 1990s. “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” will also explore the incompetence of the Wisconsin police during the murder investigations, allowing Dahmer to continue his killing spree.

In addition to Peters, the cast includes Niecy Nash, Penelope Ann Miller, Shaun J. Brown, Colin Ford and Richard Jenkins.

“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” is executive produced by co-creators Murphy and Ian Brennan. Paris Barclay, Carl Franklin and Janet Mock serve as series directors. Murphy and Brennan wrote the first four episodes of the limited series, with Mock, David McMillan, Reilly Smith and Todd Kubrak also credited as writers.

Brennan has been a longtime collaborator of Murphy’s, with the two most recently co-creating “The Politician” on Netflix, starring Ben Platt, Zoey Deutch and Lucy Boynton. Murphy and Brennan also served as co-creators and showrunners on “Glee,” “Scream Queens” and “Hollywood.”

Peters, who appeared in nine seasons of “American Horror Story,” reunites with “AHS” creator Murphy for the limited series. Peters also starred in eight episodes of Murphy’s “Pose” as Stan Bowes.

“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” will be released on Netflix on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Watch the full trailer below.