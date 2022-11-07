‘Monster’ Renewed for Season 2 & 3 at Netflix as Anthology, ‘The Watcher’ Renewed for Season 2

Netflix is going the anthology route with “Monster,” with the streamer ordering two additional seasons of the series. Netflix has also ordered Season 2 of “The Watcher.”

Both shows were created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. “Monster” launched Sept. 21, while “The Watcher” debuted on Oct. 13.

The first season of “Monster” was officially titled “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” and followed the life and crimes of the infamous serial killer. The two new installments will each focus on “other monstrous figures who have impacted society,” per Netflix.

“Monster” proved to be a massive success, debuting atop both the Netflix and Nielsen streaming charts. It was also the number one show on the Nielsen chart for three straight weeks. According to Netflix, it is the streamer’s second most popular English TV season ever.

“Audiences can’t take their eyes off ‘Monster’ and ‘The Watcher,'” said Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s head of global TV. “The creative team of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan on ‘Monster’ along with Eric Newman on ‘The Watcher’ are masterful storytellers who captivated audiences all over the world. The back-to-back force of these two series is due to Ryan’s distinct original voice which created cultural sensations and we are thrilled to continue telling stories in the ‘Monster’ and ‘Watcher’ universes.”

Evan Peters starred as Dahmer in “Monster,” with Richard Jenkins, Molly Ringwald, Michael Learned, and Niecy Nash also starring. Murphy and Brennan served as executive producers along with Peters, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Evan Peters, and Janet Mock. Carl Franklin directed and executive produced the first episode. Rashad Robinson of Color of Change served as consulting producer.

“The Watcher” is loosely based on a true story and follows a family that moves into their dream home only to begin receiving mysterious letters from someone calling themselves The Watcher. The first season cast includes: Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Mia Farrow, Margo Martindale, Terry Kinney, Joe Mantello, Richard Kind, and more.

Murphy and Brennan executive produce along with Eric Newman, Watts, Martin Woodall, Kovtun, Bryan Unkeless, Paris Barclay, Ariel Schulman, Henry Joost, and Scoop Wasserstein.