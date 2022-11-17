‘Monster High’ Renewed for Season 2 at Nickelodeon

“Monster High” has been renewed for Season 2 at Nickelodeon.

The series is based on the Mattel toy franchise of the same name. The second season will consist of 20 episodes. The series debuted on Nickelodeon in October. It is available in the U.S. and UK and will launch later this month in Australia on Nickelodeon and Paramount+. The series will roll out in additional international territories in 2023.

“’Monster High’ is an iconic franchise that continues to connect with fans around the globe because of its creativity, relatable characters, and authenticity,” said Claudia Spinelli, senior vice president of Big Kids Animation. “We can’t wait to continue to work alongside our partners at Mattel to bring even more animated stories to life surrounding the most-famous teen monsters around.”

Per the official series description, “Monster High” follows “teenage monsters Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, Frankie Stein and Deuce Gorgon as they discover who they are, embrace their differences, and learn to be fierce and fearless at the one place they all belong: Monster High.”

“’Monster High’ is a franchise that, at its core, encourages fans to live as their true selves and celebrate the things that make them unique,” said Fred Soulie, senior vice president and general manager at Mattel Television. “We are proud to partner with Nickelodeon and our talented cast members from both the animated and live-action worlds of Monster High to continue delivering this important message through fun, entertaining content.”

The voice cast includes: Gabrielle Nevaeh Green as Clawdeen Wolf; Courtney Lin as Draculaura; Iris Menas as Frankie Stein; Tony Revolori as Deuce Gorgon; Kausar Mohammed as Cleo De Nile; Valeria Rodriguez as Lagoona Blue; Alexa Kahn as Torelei Stripe; Alexander Polinsky as Heath Burns; and Debra Wilson as Headmistress Bloodgood. All of the leads featured in the first season will return for Season 2.

Shea Fontana serves as showrunner and co-executive producer. Nick Filippi serves as supervising producer. Production is overseen for Nickelodeon by Spinelli and Nikki Price, director of Franchise Animation. Soulie and Christopher Keenan, senior vice president of creative for Mattel TV, serve as executive producers.

Nickelodeon and Mattel also recently collaborated on a live-action “Monster High” musical film, with a sequel already in the works. In addition, an eight-episode digital series called “Monster High Mysteries” will debut on the franchise’s official YouTube channel on Nov. 18.