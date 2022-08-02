WWE’s ‘Monday Night Raw’ Ratings Spike to Two-Year High

“Monday Night Raw” saw its linear ratings rise this week as the post-Vince McMahon era of WWE begins.

Monday’s show on USA Network drew an average audience of 2.3 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in the key adults 18-49 demographic, according to Nielsen figures. That represents a two-year viewership high for “Raw” and an improvement of 21% in viewership and 20% in the key demo versus last week (1.9 million, 0.5 rating).

Paul “Triple H” Levesque is now in charge of WWE’s creative efforts in addition to his role as executive vice president of talent relations. Monday’s show drew praise from many wrestling fans, with wrestlers like Ciampa, the three-woman team of Iyo Sky (formerly Io Shirai), Bayley, and Kai, and Mustafa Ali being prominently featured. WWE Hall of Famer Edge also appeared and called out his former stable, The Judgement Day.

McMahon announced his retirement approximately two weeks ago in the wake of a misconduct investigation by WWE’s board of directors. The company since revealed that it would restate financial statements going back to 2019 as certain payments totaling $14.6 million made by McMahon between 2006 and 2022 should have been recorded as expenses. Those payments are believed to be tied to nondisclosure agreements McMahon made with various women to keep them quiet about alleged affairs and misconduct.

McMahon first announced that he would be stepping back from his roles as WWE’s CEO and chairman of the board in June, but he remained in his role as head of creative until he announced his retirement. Stephanie McMahon, Vince’s daughter and a longtime WWE executive, has now been promoted to chairwoman of the board and co-CEO alongside Nick Khan, formerly WWE’s president.

(Pictured: Bianca Belair)