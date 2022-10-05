‘Monarch’ and ‘The Cleaning Lady’ Audiences Double After A Week of Multiplatform Viewing While ‘9-1-1’ is Fox’s Most-Streamed Show (EXCLUSIVE)

Fox dramas “Monarch” and “The Cleaning Lady” both saw a double in total viewership after one week of multiplatform viewing, Variety has learned exclusively.

“Monarch” had its series premiere on Sept. 11, a week before the Sept. 19-25 window that Nielsen considers the beginning of the 2022-2023 TV season. Therefore, the country music drama was on its second episode by premiere week. According to Live + Same Day data, Episode brought in 1.7 million total viewers, but that number has increased to 3.7 million after seven days of viewing on digital platforms. Fox says that to date, “Monarch” has reached 18.7 million viewers across platforms in the U.S. and Canada.

“The Cleaning Lady,” which first debuted in 2021, came back for its second season on Sept. 19. Its initial tally landed at 2.4 million viewers, but one week of multiplatform viewing gave the episode a significant bump. According to Live + 7 data, 4.8 million total viewers have since tuned in.

Additionally, “9-1-1” returned for its sixth season on Sept. 19, when it was watched by 4.8 million people — making it the most-watched entertainment program of the night (i.e. not accounting for sports or news). Fox says that Season 6 Episode 1 is now the network’s most-watched and most-streamed entertainment telecast since the “9-1-1” Season 5 finale aired in May. Live + 7 data points to 7.5 million viewers for the episode, and according to exclusive streaming data provided by Fox, 2.1 million viewers watched via Hulu and Fox Now over a 6-day window.

Together, “The Cleaning Lady” and “Monarch” helped earn Fox its most-watched fall Monday since Dec. 2, 2019, with an average 5.8 million total viewers in Live + 7.

“The Simpsons,” a consistent ratings-bringer for Fox, was the No. 1 entertainment program among the key adults 18-49 demographic after premiere week, and maintained that status after a week of delayed viewing. 2022 marks the fourth year in a row that the network has had the highest-rated entertainment program during premiere week — though in the previous three years, it was “The Masked Singer” bringing in that title. “The Masked Singer” continued to do well this year, with its season premiere becoming Fox’s highest-rated and most-watched unscripted program since the series ended its last season in May. The Season 8 premiere nabbed a 1.0 rating after seven days with 5.3 million total viewers.

Fox was also the only network to have a program from each genre ranked among the week’s top 15 highest-rated premieres — “The Simpsons” in comedy, “9-1-1” in drama and “The Masked Singer” in unscripted.

The Resident and Monarch registered FOX’s most-watched entertainment Tuesday (3.8M P2+ L7) in a year (9/21/21, excluding sports).

The time period premiere of Monarch (3.2M P2+ L7) out-performed last year’s time period occupant by +26% in Total Viewers (Our Kind Of People, 9/21/21; 2.5M P2+ L7) and delivered 3.7M total multiplatform viewers in 7 days, more than doubling its Live + Same Day performance.

The season premiere of The Masked Singer was FOX’s highest-rated (1.0 A18-49 L7) and most watched (5.3M P2+ L7) unscripted telecast since last season’s finale of The Masked Singer (5/18/22).

LEGO Masters’ 7-day multiplatform audience (2.7M total multiplatform viewers) was steady with its prior season finale (9/14/21, 2.7M total multiplatform viewers).

The Simpsons was premiere week’s #1 comedy for the third straight year, joining The Big Bang Theory, Friends and Seinfeld as the only comedies to do so over the past 30 years.