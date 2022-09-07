Fox Launches ‘Monarch’ With Big Marketing Push Including Branded Whiskey and New York City Pop-Up Store (EXCLUSIVE)

Grab your cowboy boots. Fox is making a major push for the upcoming premiere of “Monarch,” Variety can exclusively share.

On Thursday, Sept. 8, the “Monarch” retail pop-up shop will open in New York City on 27 Mercer Street. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday, Sept. 11, the premiere date.

The fully customized space will include items from many of the show’s partners including Allen’s Boots, Fret Zealot Music, Nyrelle Jewelry and Union Western Apparel. There will be a photo opportunity for fans to sit in the “Queens of Country” throne and attendees can take home a customized bandana or snapback hat.

“Monarch” pop-up in New York City

Additionally, Fox Entertainment, ReserveBar and Next Century Spirits have partnered to create TruthTeller 1839 Bourbon, based on the series’ character Albie Roman, known as the “Texas Truthteller.” The role is played by Trace Adkins. The double-barreled straight bourbon whiskey will be featured in a key storyline moment in an episode airing in November.

TruthTeller 1839 will be available for purchase exclusively through ReserveBar when the series premieres on Sunday.

The drama, produced by Fox Entertainment, stars Adkins, Susan Sarandon, Beth Ditto, Anna Friel, Joshua Sasse and Meagan Holder. Melissa London Hilfers, Jon Feldman, Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady executive produce.

In its first season, “Monarch” will include special appearances by legendary names in country music including Shania Twain, Martina McBride, Little Big Town and Tanya Tucker, all of whom are set to guest-star.

Originally set to debut in January after the NFC Championship game, the show was moved to fall nearly three weeks before the scheduled launch date.

“Monarch” premieres Sept. 11, immediately after the NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings. Beginning Sept. 20, it will shift to Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET.