Molly Ringwald Cast in ‘Feud’ Season 2 at FX

Molly Ringwald has joined the cast of “Feud” Season 2, Variety has learned. According to sources, she will play Joanne Carson, the second wife of Johnny Carson.

Reps for FX and 20th Television declined to comment.

Season 2 of Ryan Murphy’s anthology series on FX follows the true story of how Truman Capote (Tom Hollander) was friends with numerous members of New York high society until he published excerpts of his unfinished novel “Answered Prayers,” with the excerpts serving as a tell-all about the city’s elite. Carson, however, remained close with Capote until his death in 1984.

Along with Ringwald and Hollander, the cast includes Demi Moore as Ann Woodward, Diane Lane as Slim Keith, Calista Flockhart as Lee Radziwill, Naomi Watts as Babe Paley and Chloë Sevigny as C. Z. Guest.

Ringwald is best known for her roles in ’80s films such as “The Breakfast Club,” “Sixteen Candles” and “Pretty in Pink,” with other prominent credits including “The Stand” and “The Secret Life of the American Teenager.” More recently, she has appeared in “Riverdale” on the CW and Netflix’s “The Kissing Booth” movies, with a cameo in “The Bear” on FX. Ringwald is repped by Untitled Entertainment and Barking Dog Entertainment.

All eight episodes of “Feud” Season 2 are set to be directed by Gus Van Sant, with Jon Robin Baitz serving as showrunner. Along with Murphy via Ryan Murphy Productions, the season will be executive produced by Watts, Dede Garner of Plan B, Tim Minear and Alexis Martin Woodall. 20th Television is the studio.

Season 1 of “Feud” followed Joan Crawford (Jessica Lange) and Bette Davis’ (Susan Sarandon) relationship while making the 1962 film “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?”