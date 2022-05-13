‘M.O.D.O.K’ Canceled at Hulu After One Season

The Marvel stop-motion animation series “M.O.D.O.K” has been canceled after one season at Hulu, Variety has learned.

The series debuted back in May 2021 with 10 episodes. Patton Oswalt voiced the title character M.O.D.O.K, which stands for Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing.

In the show M.O.D.O.K has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, he has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, he begins to suffer a midline crisis.

Along with Oswalt, the voice cast included Melissa Fumero, Aimee Garcia, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ben Schwartz, Beck Bennett, Jon Daly and Sam Richardson.

Oswalt and Jordan Blum created the series and also served as executive producers. Brett Cawley, Robert Maitia, Grant Gish, Joe Quesada, Karim Zreik and Jeph Loeb also served as executive producers. Stoopid Buddy Stoodios provided the animation.

“M.O.D.O.K” was originally one of four Marvel animated shows that were set up at Hulu. The others were “Hit-Monkey,” “Howard the Duck,” and “Tigra and Dazzler.” They were produced by Loeb’s now defunct Marvel Television unit. The plan was to launch all four shows and then have them crossover in an event series known as “The Offenders.”

But two of the four — “Howard the Duck” and “Tigra and Dazzler” — were scrapped before ever making it to air, while “Hit-Monkey” aired one season thus far in November 2021 with no word on a second. It is not expected to return The shows in part fell victim to the end of Marvel Television as Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios took over television production on all Marvel projects. They have since successfully launched Disney+ shows like “WandaVision,” “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” “Loki,” and most recently “Moon Knight.”