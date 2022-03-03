HBO Unveils First Trailer for ‘Minx,’ Starring Jake Johnson (TV News Roundup)

HBO Max released the first trailer for upcoming comedy series “Minx,” starring Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson.

Set in 1970s Los Angeles, “Minx” follows Joyce (Lovibond) — a young feminist activist looking to launch a women’s magazine. When she can’t find anyone to publish her idea as is, she ends up teaming with a low-rent pornographic magazine publisher Doug (Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women. When their creation “The Minx” launches, it becomes an instant success, but also proves a lightning rod of controversy as protestors aim to shut it down.

The trailer shows Lovibond and Johnson’s characters launching the magazine and auditioning models, while teasing the tense dynamic between the two.

“God you love a pyrrhic victory,” Lovibond says to Johnson in the trailer. “I don’t know what that means so it doesn’t hurt my feelings,” Johnson replies.

In addition to Lovibond and Johnson, the cast also includes Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano and Oscar Montoya. Creator and showrunner Ellen Rapoport executive produces “Minx” — alongside Paul Feig and Dan Magnante for Feigco Entertainment, Ben Karlin and Rachel Lee Goldenberg, who also directed the pilot. Johnson additionally serves as a co-executive producer. The Max original hails from Lionsgate Television.

“Minx” premieres March 17 on HBO Max. The series will air two episodes weekly. Watch the trailer below.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

PROGRAMMING

Smithsonian Channel has partnered with Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Productions to release “The Color of Care,” a new documentary about how people of color are systematically discriminated against in the United States. The film will interview doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals on the topic, and will examine specifically how the COVID-19 pandemic exposed the discrepancies of care patients of color receive. The series will also launch with an impact campaign that will work to engage with healthcare officials and Historically Black Colleges and Universities to help advance solutions towards health equity. The film is directed by Emmy-winner Yance Ford. Winfrey, Terry Wood and Catherine Cyr executive produce for Harpo productions, while James Blue and Tim Evans executive produce for the Showtime Channel. The film premieres May 1 on the Smithsonian Channel. Watch the teaser below.

EXECS

Rakuten TV has appointed Yuko Oki as its new chief marketing officer, the company announced Thursday. Under her leadership, the company plans to focus on advertising video-on-demand and expand its presence in Europe. Oki joins from TV’s parent company Rakuten Group Inc., where she served as managing director of global partnerships. Prior to that, she served as senior regional business director at Saatchi & Saatchi, and worked at Ogilvy & Mather and DDB Worldwide. Oki will work closely with Cédric Dufour, who was appointed CEO of Rakuten TV in October.

DEVELOPMENT

NBC is developing the project “Delia Graves and The Order of Merlin.” The drama focuses on Delia Graves, a coroner in a small town who learns that she had a spell cast on her at birth that allows her to access the powers of the Arthurian wizard Merlin. The series is written by Phillip Iscove, who executive produces. Justin Lin and Andrew Schneider will also serve as executive producers via Perfect Storm Entertainment. Universal TV will serve as the studio.

FIRST LOOKS

Freeform has released a new trailer for Season 4 of “Good Trouble,” which will premiere on March 9 at 10 p.m. on Freeform and will be available the next day on Hulu. The show follows a group of 20-something residents of a building in Downtown Los Angeles as they navigate their lives. The new season will begin by addressing the fallout of Season 3, including the details of Tommy’s trial and the arrival of a new resident. “Good Trouble” stars Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, Beau Mirchoff, Josh Pence, Priscilla Quintana and Bryan Craig. Showrunner Joanna Johnson created the series with Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg. Christine Sacani, Greg Gugliotta, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Mitchell and Ramirez also executive produce.